Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

4236 S. Dale Court Available 07/24/19 Comfortable 3 bed/1 bath house next to park - Cozy house next to park, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. This home features brand new carpet and paint, well maintained by management company. No pets please. Please call (303)422-7992 to schedule a showing. FICO score in the mid 600s is required to qualify.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3624098)