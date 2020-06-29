All apartments in Sheridan
Last updated March 27 2020 at 7:39 AM

3835 S Knox Ct

3835 South Knox Court · No Longer Available
Location

3835 South Knox Court, Sheridan, CO 80236

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Beautiful-completely renovated 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Duplex home available today! Located on a quiet, block in the Denver-Sheridan neighborhood.

Unit features all new flooring surfaces-no more carpeting, freshly painted with *new appliances-stove, refrigerator and dishwasher with washer and dryer hookups for convenience!

Rental home is clean and fresh, ready for new tenants to take occupancy today!

Accessible driving distance to River Point Shopping Center, Downtown (15 minutes), and all major attractions. Also close to Bear Creek Greenbelt and mountains for other outdoor activity.

Plenty of room to park cars in back driveway and/or on the street.

This is a pet free duplex, and do not accept pets since it has been newly remodeled.

* Section 8 Acception
* No Pets Please

2 bedroom
1.5 baths
W/D hook ups
New Floors
Freshly painted
New kitchen with new appliances

Tenant must have Renters Insurance at Move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3835 S Knox Ct have any available units?
3835 S Knox Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sheridan, CO.
What amenities does 3835 S Knox Ct have?
Some of 3835 S Knox Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3835 S Knox Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3835 S Knox Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3835 S Knox Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3835 S Knox Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3835 S Knox Ct offer parking?
No, 3835 S Knox Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3835 S Knox Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3835 S Knox Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3835 S Knox Ct have a pool?
No, 3835 S Knox Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3835 S Knox Ct have accessible units?
No, 3835 S Knox Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3835 S Knox Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3835 S Knox Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3835 S Knox Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3835 S Knox Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
