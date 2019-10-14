All apartments in Shaw Heights
Find more places like 4400 Shaw Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shaw Heights, CO
/
4400 Shaw Boulevard
Last updated October 14 2019 at 10:13 PM

4400 Shaw Boulevard

4400 Shaw Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shaw Heights
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4400 Shaw Boulevard, Shaw Heights, CO 80031
Shaw Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Shaw Heights will welcome you with 2,250 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include a swamp cooler, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a partly finished basement. Parking for this property is a 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or deck. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Camenisch Park. Also nearby are Walmart, Target, AMC Westminster Promenade 24, FlatIron Crossing, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-270, I-76, I-25, and I-70.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 Shaw Boulevard have any available units?
4400 Shaw Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shaw Heights, CO.
What amenities does 4400 Shaw Boulevard have?
Some of 4400 Shaw Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4400 Shaw Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4400 Shaw Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 Shaw Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4400 Shaw Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shaw Heights.
Does 4400 Shaw Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4400 Shaw Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4400 Shaw Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4400 Shaw Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 Shaw Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4400 Shaw Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4400 Shaw Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4400 Shaw Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 Shaw Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4400 Shaw Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 4400 Shaw Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4400 Shaw Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Shaw Heights 3 BedroomsShaw Heights Apartments with Parking
Shaw Heights Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Stonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College