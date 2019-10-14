4400 Shaw Boulevard

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Shaw Heights will welcome you with 2,250 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include a swamp cooler, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a partly finished basement. Parking for this property is a 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or deck. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Camenisch Park. Also nearby are Walmart, Target, AMC Westminster Promenade 24, FlatIron Crossing, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-270, I-76, I-25, and I-70.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



