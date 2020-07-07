All apartments in Security-Widefield
245 Coker Place

245 Coker Place · No Longer Available
Location

245 Coker Place, Security-Widefield, CO 80911
Fountain Valley Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Dont miss out on this cozy, pet friendly home available! This home has a unique layout that welcomes you with an open living room, comfortable kitchen included with major appliances (including a dishwasher!), Master bedroom with attached full bathroom is on the upper level along with 2 more rooms and and another full bathroom. Lower levels include a den with wood burning fireplace, and another room/bathroom. 2 car garage and big fenced in backyard! Located in Widefield Dist 3 and close to shopping and entertainment! Basement is finished.

Due to COVID-19 concerns we will not be conducting in person showings at this time. Virtual tour coming available soon. Licensed realtors please call 719-694-1961

Minimum qualifications for an approved application:

1)Rent: less than $1000, credit must be 620+, rent between $1001-$1600 credit must be 650+, rent $1601 and up, credit must be 690+.

(the previous 7 years of credit history is reviewed, anything prior is not taken into account).Not ALL applicants need a qualifing credit score, but the one who does qualify needs to make 2.5x the rental amount.

2) Gross monthly income needs to be 2.5x the monthly rent amount

3) Previous five years of criminal, eviction, foreclosure and bankruptcy history are taken into account and is a limiting factor for approving applications.

4) No Methamphetamine or Amphetamine convictions

5) No registered sex offenders

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Coker Place have any available units?
245 Coker Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Security-Widefield, CO.
What amenities does 245 Coker Place have?
Some of 245 Coker Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Coker Place currently offering any rent specials?
245 Coker Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Coker Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 Coker Place is pet friendly.
Does 245 Coker Place offer parking?
Yes, 245 Coker Place offers parking.
Does 245 Coker Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 Coker Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Coker Place have a pool?
No, 245 Coker Place does not have a pool.
Does 245 Coker Place have accessible units?
No, 245 Coker Place does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Coker Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 Coker Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 245 Coker Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 Coker Place does not have units with air conditioning.
