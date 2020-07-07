245 Coker Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Dont miss out on this cozy, pet friendly home available! This home has a unique layout that welcomes you with an open living room, comfortable kitchen included with major appliances (including a dishwasher!), Master bedroom with attached full bathroom is on the upper level along with 2 more rooms and and another full bathroom. Lower levels include a den with wood burning fireplace, and another room/bathroom. 2 car garage and big fenced in backyard! Located in Widefield Dist 3 and close to shopping and entertainment! Basement is finished.



Due to COVID-19 concerns we will not be conducting in person showings at this time. Virtual tour coming available soon. Licensed realtors please call 719-694-1961



Minimum qualifications for an approved application:



1)Rent: less than $1000, credit must be 620+, rent between $1001-$1600 credit must be 650+, rent $1601 and up, credit must be 690+.



(the previous 7 years of credit history is reviewed, anything prior is not taken into account).Not ALL applicants need a qualifing credit score, but the one who does qualify needs to make 2.5x the rental amount.



2) Gross monthly income needs to be 2.5x the monthly rent amount



3) Previous five years of criminal, eviction, foreclosure and bankruptcy history are taken into account and is a limiting factor for approving applications.



4) No Methamphetamine or Amphetamine convictions



5) No registered sex offenders