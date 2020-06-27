All apartments in Parker
Find more places like 23542 Glenmoor Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
23542 Glenmoor Dr
Last updated June 1 2020 at 11:02 PM

23542 Glenmoor Dr

23542 Glenmoor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parker
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

23542 Glenmoor Drive, Parker, CO 80138
Villages of Parker

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
tennis court
This beautiful home will be available for lease coming up in July of this year. The exact available date will be updated when we know a specific date. Located in the 'Villages of Parker', this beautiful home won't be on the market long. This is a Ranch style home including a 3 car attached garage and a finished basement. The home is a 4 bed/3 bath, with a master suite that has recently been remodeled and includes a Jacuzzi tub. There are many additional recent additions to the home including new windows, new paint, a custom fireplace, and new flooring on the main level. The home features a very open layout and floor plan. Washer and Dryer are included with the home. You will be backing up to a beautiful open space with easy access to walking or biking trails as well as easy access to the Black Bear golf course. All this and you are still just minutes from downtown Parker where you'll have access to any shopping and dining you desire. Home includes a pool and tennis courts, as well as other Amenities located in the Canterberry community. The home home is pet friendly for an additional deposit and pet rent. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities.

This property is proudly managed by PMI Parker. We have the same requirements for all our properties, and these requirements are listed below. All advertised rent prices include a benefits package that includes an HVAC Filter Replacement plan, Resident Liability Insurance Coverage, access to a tenant portal allowing you multiple ways to pay rent, as well as access to a 24/7 emergency maintenance number. The portal charges a $1.95 fee each time a rent payment is made via a linked bank account.

All adults who will be living at the property must pass our screening process. This process will verify the following

Criminal Background- Only convictions are considered.

Credit Score - We offer many packages to assist people with credit issues.

Income verification- The combined income of all tenants must be 3 times the monthly rent.

Eviction and rental history.

Reference checks.

If you have specific questions regarding your application and if you would qualify, feel free to contact us before submitting the application. There is a $45 non-refundable application fee for each adult that applies.

A security deposit equaling one months rent is due at lease signing.

There is a one-time $99 lease initiation fee due at lease signing.

Low credit applicants may be required to enroll in our High-Risk Tenant Program at a cost of 3% monthly rent.

Pets are allowed in the property, there will be the following pet related charges

$100 Pet initiation fee

$200 Pet deposit +$50 for each additional pet

Monthly pet rent determined by size of pet not to exceed $50 per month per pet

Pets must pass on our partner website www.petscreening.com. This website charges $20 per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23542 Glenmoor Dr have any available units?
23542 Glenmoor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 23542 Glenmoor Dr have?
Some of 23542 Glenmoor Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23542 Glenmoor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
23542 Glenmoor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23542 Glenmoor Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 23542 Glenmoor Dr is pet friendly.
Does 23542 Glenmoor Dr offer parking?
Yes, 23542 Glenmoor Dr offers parking.
Does 23542 Glenmoor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23542 Glenmoor Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23542 Glenmoor Dr have a pool?
Yes, 23542 Glenmoor Dr has a pool.
Does 23542 Glenmoor Dr have accessible units?
No, 23542 Glenmoor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 23542 Glenmoor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 23542 Glenmoor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd
Parker, CO 80134
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln
Parker, CO 80134
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd
Parker, CO 80134
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle
Parker, CO 80134
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St
Parker, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 Bedrooms
Parker Apartments with PoolParker Dog Friendly Apartments
Parker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs