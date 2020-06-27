23542 Glenmoor Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool 24hr maintenance garage tennis court

This beautiful home will be available for lease coming up in July of this year. The exact available date will be updated when we know a specific date. Located in the 'Villages of Parker', this beautiful home won't be on the market long. This is a Ranch style home including a 3 car attached garage and a finished basement. The home is a 4 bed/3 bath, with a master suite that has recently been remodeled and includes a Jacuzzi tub. There are many additional recent additions to the home including new windows, new paint, a custom fireplace, and new flooring on the main level. The home features a very open layout and floor plan. Washer and Dryer are included with the home. You will be backing up to a beautiful open space with easy access to walking or biking trails as well as easy access to the Black Bear golf course. All this and you are still just minutes from downtown Parker where you'll have access to any shopping and dining you desire. Home includes a pool and tennis courts, as well as other Amenities located in the Canterberry community. The home home is pet friendly for an additional deposit and pet rent. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities.



This property is proudly managed by PMI Parker. We have the same requirements for all our properties, and these requirements are listed below. All advertised rent prices include a benefits package that includes an HVAC Filter Replacement plan, Resident Liability Insurance Coverage, access to a tenant portal allowing you multiple ways to pay rent, as well as access to a 24/7 emergency maintenance number. The portal charges a $1.95 fee each time a rent payment is made via a linked bank account.



All adults who will be living at the property must pass our screening process. This process will verify the following



Criminal Background- Only convictions are considered.



Credit Score - We offer many packages to assist people with credit issues.



Income verification- The combined income of all tenants must be 3 times the monthly rent.



Eviction and rental history.



Reference checks.



If you have specific questions regarding your application and if you would qualify, feel free to contact us before submitting the application. There is a $45 non-refundable application fee for each adult that applies.



A security deposit equaling one months rent is due at lease signing.



There is a one-time $99 lease initiation fee due at lease signing.



Low credit applicants may be required to enroll in our High-Risk Tenant Program at a cost of 3% monthly rent.



Pets are allowed in the property, there will be the following pet related charges



$100 Pet initiation fee



$200 Pet deposit +$50 for each additional pet



Monthly pet rent determined by size of pet not to exceed $50 per month per pet



Pets must pass on our partner website www.petscreening.com. This website charges $20 per pet.