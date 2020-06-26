23272 Blackwolf Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated clubhouse

Beautiful 5 bed ranch home located on a quiet cul-de-sac just minutes away from downtown main street Parker. The home backs to wide open acres of open space, nearby award winning schools, and ample outdoor recreation.



The master bedroom plus 2 additional bedroom are on the main floor. Kitchen include beautiful granite slab counters and new appliances. Finished basement boasts two more bedrooms/office, a bathroom and recreation room great for kids play, TV or other. The home is outfitted with Solar panels making utility payments virtually zero.



Pets allowed.



Available for Immediate Move-In! Contact us for a showing.



Professionally managed by Rivendell Property Management.