All apartments in Parker
Find more places like 23272 Blackwolf Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
23272 Blackwolf Way
Last updated July 17 2019 at 7:27 PM

23272 Blackwolf Way

23272 Blackwolf Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parker
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

23272 Blackwolf Way, Parker, CO 80138
Villages of Parker

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 5 bed ranch home located on a quiet cul-de-sac just minutes away from downtown main street Parker. The home backs to wide open acres of open space, nearby award winning schools, and ample outdoor recreation.

The master bedroom plus 2 additional bedroom are on the main floor. Kitchen include beautiful granite slab counters and new appliances. Finished basement boasts two more bedrooms/office, a bathroom and recreation room great for kids play, TV or other. The home is outfitted with Solar panels making utility payments virtually zero.

Pets allowed.

Available for Immediate Move-In! Contact us for a showing.

Professionally managed by Rivendell Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23272 Blackwolf Way have any available units?
23272 Blackwolf Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 23272 Blackwolf Way have?
Some of 23272 Blackwolf Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23272 Blackwolf Way currently offering any rent specials?
23272 Blackwolf Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23272 Blackwolf Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 23272 Blackwolf Way is pet friendly.
Does 23272 Blackwolf Way offer parking?
No, 23272 Blackwolf Way does not offer parking.
Does 23272 Blackwolf Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23272 Blackwolf Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23272 Blackwolf Way have a pool?
No, 23272 Blackwolf Way does not have a pool.
Does 23272 Blackwolf Way have accessible units?
No, 23272 Blackwolf Way does not have accessible units.
Does 23272 Blackwolf Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 23272 Blackwolf Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd
Parker, CO 80134
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr
Parker, CO 80138
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd
Parker, CO 80134
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle
Parker, CO 80134
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St
Parker, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 Bedrooms
Parker Apartments with PoolParker Pet Friendly Places
Parker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs