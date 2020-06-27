All apartments in Parker
19630 Victorian Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19630 Victorian Drive

19630 Victorian Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19630 Victorian Drive, Parker, CO 80138

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
**** Available February 1, 2019 ****
Can't get any closer to downtown Parker for restaurants, shops and parks
Unit #14
2 Bedroom / 1 Bath
New Floors
New Paint And Fresh Look
Appliance Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave Oven, Self-cleaning Oven, Stove/range/oven
Central Heat and A/C
Off Street Parking
$1,300 Rent / $1,300 Deposit with 1 Year Lease Or Longer
Utilities Billed Separately
$35 Application Fee for background check per person over 18
Call For Address and Showing 720-446-7368
Available January 19, 2019
*** NO SMOKING ***
*** NO PETS ***
Walking distance to Parker library, O'Brien park and water park, Victorian Peaks shops, Parker station, restaurants, and so much more!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19630 Victorian Drive have any available units?
19630 Victorian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 19630 Victorian Drive have?
Some of 19630 Victorian Drive's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19630 Victorian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19630 Victorian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19630 Victorian Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19630 Victorian Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 19630 Victorian Drive offer parking?
No, 19630 Victorian Drive does not offer parking.
Does 19630 Victorian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19630 Victorian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19630 Victorian Drive have a pool?
No, 19630 Victorian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19630 Victorian Drive have accessible units?
No, 19630 Victorian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19630 Victorian Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19630 Victorian Drive has units with dishwashers.
