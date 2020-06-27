17657 Ponderosa Avenue

Amenities

Come tour this well-kept single family home in Cottonwood, Parker! This property features three bedrooms, one full bathroom, a two car attached garage, and a spacious fenced in yard! The kitchen contains a large window that lets in lots of natural light, giving the space an open feel. Off of the kitchen you will find access to a lovely wood deck great for getting some fresh air or enjoying a meal in the summertime. You will love the location of this property as it is easily accessible via E-470 and Parker Road, and sits conveniently within minutes of Costco, Home Depot, King Soopers, and many other shops and restaurants located in the Parker area. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity!



Pets - Yes, dogs only under 15lbs, with photo provided and non-refundable pet fee of $300

Cooling Type - None

Utilities included - Tenant Pays All

Laundry - Washer/Dryer

Fireplace - No

Parking - 2 Car Garage

School District - Douglas County



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,625, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available 4/20/20



Contact us to schedule a showing.