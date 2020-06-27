17657 Ponderosa Avenue

Amenities
Come tour this well-kept single family home in Cottonwood, Parker! This property features three bedrooms, one full bathroom, a two car attached garage, and a spacious fenced in yard! The kitchen contains a large window that lets in lots of natural light, giving the space an open feel. Off of the kitchen you will find access to a lovely wood deck great for getting some fresh air or enjoying a meal in the summertime. You will love the location of this property as it is easily accessible via E-470 and Parker Road, and sits conveniently within minutes of Costco, Home Depot, King Soopers, and many other shops and restaurants located in the Parker area. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity!
Pets - Yes, dogs only under 15lbs, with photo provided and non-refundable pet fee of $300
Cooling Type - None
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry - Washer/Dryer
Fireplace - No
Parking - 2 Car Garage
School District - Douglas County
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,625, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,625
