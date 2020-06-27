All apartments in Parker
17657 Ponderosa Avenue

17657 Ponderosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17657 Ponderosa Avenue, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come tour this well-kept single family home in Cottonwood, Parker! This property features three bedrooms, one full bathroom, a two car attached garage, and a spacious fenced in yard! The kitchen contains a large window that lets in lots of natural light, giving the space an open feel. Off of the kitchen you will find access to a lovely wood deck great for getting some fresh air or enjoying a meal in the summertime. You will love the location of this property as it is easily accessible via E-470 and Parker Road, and sits conveniently within minutes of Costco, Home Depot, King Soopers, and many other shops and restaurants located in the Parker area. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity!

Pets - Yes, dogs only under 15lbs, with photo provided and non-refundable pet fee of $300
Cooling Type - None
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry - Washer/Dryer
Fireplace - No
Parking - 2 Car Garage
School District - Douglas County

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,625, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available 4/20/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17657 Ponderosa Avenue have any available units?
17657 Ponderosa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 17657 Ponderosa Avenue have?
Some of 17657 Ponderosa Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17657 Ponderosa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17657 Ponderosa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17657 Ponderosa Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 17657 Ponderosa Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 17657 Ponderosa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17657 Ponderosa Avenue offers parking.
Does 17657 Ponderosa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17657 Ponderosa Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17657 Ponderosa Avenue have a pool?
No, 17657 Ponderosa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17657 Ponderosa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17657 Ponderosa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17657 Ponderosa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 17657 Ponderosa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

