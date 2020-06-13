All apartments in Parker
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

12764 Ironstone Way #101

12764 Ironstone Way · No Longer Available
Location

12764 Ironstone Way, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
12764 Ironstone Way #101 Available 07/03/19 Amazing 2BR, 1BTH in Parker, Great Location - Nicely updated and maintained 2 bedroom!!! This beautifully maintained, move-in-ready condo has 2 entries: one in the front and one in the rear off it's private covered veranda. It boasts easy parking access and handicap access with parking directly in front of condo. The bright family room has wonderful vaulted ceilings with no residences above it. This stunning condo has Washer/Dryer included and the most desired floor plan in the community. This beautiful community has a clubhouse with full kitchen, theater/video room, large fitness center, hot tub, outdoor pool and large bbq area. It is conveniently located near shopping, dining, parks, recreation, the cherry creek trail and E-470.

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Properties, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals

*Security Deposit (refundable) = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit (refundable) = $500 PER PET*

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE1998213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12764 Ironstone Way #101 have any available units?
12764 Ironstone Way #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 12764 Ironstone Way #101 have?
Some of 12764 Ironstone Way #101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12764 Ironstone Way #101 currently offering any rent specials?
12764 Ironstone Way #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12764 Ironstone Way #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12764 Ironstone Way #101 is pet friendly.
Does 12764 Ironstone Way #101 offer parking?
Yes, 12764 Ironstone Way #101 offers parking.
Does 12764 Ironstone Way #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12764 Ironstone Way #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12764 Ironstone Way #101 have a pool?
Yes, 12764 Ironstone Way #101 has a pool.
Does 12764 Ironstone Way #101 have accessible units?
Yes, 12764 Ironstone Way #101 has accessible units.
Does 12764 Ironstone Way #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12764 Ironstone Way #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
