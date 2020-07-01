12383 Nate Circle

Amenities

Quality and style and priced right! - This home is the complete package and its in great condition*gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level*formal living with soaring vaulted ceiling*kitchen w/granite island, Whirlpool appliances, deep composite sink, pantry, and breakfast nook that walks out to expansive deck*spacious family room with elegant built-in entertainment center*loft could be the perfect office*master with massive walk-in closet, 5 piece bath*4 ceiling fans*full unfinished basement for storage or flex space*washer/dryer included*A/C



