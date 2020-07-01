All apartments in Parker
Find more places like 12383 Nate Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
12383 Nate Circle
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

12383 Nate Circle

12383 South Nate Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parker
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12383 South Nate Circle, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quality and style and priced right! - This home is the complete package and its in great condition*gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level*formal living with soaring vaulted ceiling*kitchen w/granite island, Whirlpool appliances, deep composite sink, pantry, and breakfast nook that walks out to expansive deck*spacious family room with elegant built-in entertainment center*loft could be the perfect office*master with massive walk-in closet, 5 piece bath*4 ceiling fans*full unfinished basement for storage or flex space*washer/dryer included*A/C

(RLNE5501485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12383 Nate Circle have any available units?
12383 Nate Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 12383 Nate Circle have?
Some of 12383 Nate Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12383 Nate Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12383 Nate Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12383 Nate Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 12383 Nate Circle is pet friendly.
Does 12383 Nate Circle offer parking?
No, 12383 Nate Circle does not offer parking.
Does 12383 Nate Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12383 Nate Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12383 Nate Circle have a pool?
No, 12383 Nate Circle does not have a pool.
Does 12383 Nate Circle have accessible units?
No, 12383 Nate Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12383 Nate Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 12383 Nate Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd
Parker, CO 80134
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln
Parker, CO 80134
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle
Parker, CO 80134
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St
Parker, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 Bedrooms
Parker Apartments with PoolParker Pet Friendly Places
Parker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs