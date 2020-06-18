All apartments in Parker
Last updated January 7 2020 at 11:48 PM

12088 Rockdale Street

12088 Rockdale Street · No Longer Available
Location

12088 Rockdale Street, Parker, CO 80138
Villages of Parker

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pristine 4 Bedroom + Study in the heart of Canterberry. Great kitchen with abundance of counter space and storage, center island, pantry and large eat-in area. Light and bright open floor plan with plenty of space for entertaining with formal living and formal dining. Generous Master has ensuite 5 piece bath, separate water closet & oversized walk-in closet. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12088 Rockdale Street have any available units?
12088 Rockdale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
Is 12088 Rockdale Street currently offering any rent specials?
12088 Rockdale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12088 Rockdale Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12088 Rockdale Street is pet friendly.
Does 12088 Rockdale Street offer parking?
No, 12088 Rockdale Street does not offer parking.
Does 12088 Rockdale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12088 Rockdale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12088 Rockdale Street have a pool?
No, 12088 Rockdale Street does not have a pool.
Does 12088 Rockdale Street have accessible units?
No, 12088 Rockdale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12088 Rockdale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12088 Rockdale Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12088 Rockdale Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12088 Rockdale Street does not have units with air conditioning.

