11569 Pink Phlox Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

This beautiful home will be available for lease on October 6th, 2019. It is a 4 bed, 2.5 bath home with an office. It has a very open layout with a custom kitchen featuring granite and stainless appliances. The kitchen opens up to a large living area with a fireplace. There are four bedrooms upstairs including a master suite with attached 5 piece bathroom. There is a large, unfinished basement. Home has a 3 car garage and has upgraded hardwood floors and carpet. The home is pet friendly for an additional deposit and pet rent. Tenant is responsible for paying all utilities. Washer and Dryer included with home.



This property is proudly managed by PMI Parker. We have the same requirements for all our properties, and these requirements are listed below.



All adults who will be living at the property must pass our screening process. This process will verify the following...



Criminal Background- Only convictions are considered



Credit Score - We offer many packages to assist people with credit issues.



Income verification- The combined income of all tenants must be 3 times the monthly rent.



Eviction and rental history



Reference checks



If you have specific questions regarding your application and if you would qualify, feel free to contact us before submitting the application. There is a $45 non-refundable application fee for each adult that applies.



A security deposit equaling one months rent is due at lease signing.



The first months rent is due at lease signing. If you are moving in after the 20th of the month, the pro-rated rent is due for the current month, as well as the first full months rent at lease signing.



There is a one time $99 lease initiation fee due at lease signing.



There is a $15 portal fee due monthly that gives you access to our portal system. This allows you to pay rent many ways including cash, credit card, ACH, etc. It is also how you will manage maintenance requests as well as access to a 24/7 maintenance line.



Resident Liability Insurance is required at $100,000 in coverage. This is offered through PMI Parker for $12.95 a month and each lease is automatically enrolled unless other adequate coverage is provided prior to lease signing.