All apartments in Parker
Find more places like 11569 Pink Phlox Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
11569 Pink Phlox Dr
Last updated September 28 2019 at 1:27 AM

11569 Pink Phlox Dr

11569 Pink Phlox Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parker
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11569 Pink Phlox Drive, Parker, CO 80134
Jordan Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful home will be available for lease on October 6th, 2019. It is a 4 bed, 2.5 bath home with an office. It has a very open layout with a custom kitchen featuring granite and stainless appliances. The kitchen opens up to a large living area with a fireplace. There are four bedrooms upstairs including a master suite with attached 5 piece bathroom. There is a large, unfinished basement. Home has a 3 car garage and has upgraded hardwood floors and carpet. The home is pet friendly for an additional deposit and pet rent. Tenant is responsible for paying all utilities. Washer and Dryer included with home.

This property is proudly managed by PMI Parker. We have the same requirements for all our properties, and these requirements are listed below.

All adults who will be living at the property must pass our screening process. This process will verify the following...

Criminal Background- Only convictions are considered

Credit Score - We offer many packages to assist people with credit issues.

Income verification- The combined income of all tenants must be 3 times the monthly rent.

Eviction and rental history

Reference checks

If you have specific questions regarding your application and if you would qualify, feel free to contact us before submitting the application. There is a $45 non-refundable application fee for each adult that applies.

A security deposit equaling one months rent is due at lease signing.

The first months rent is due at lease signing. If you are moving in after the 20th of the month, the pro-rated rent is due for the current month, as well as the first full months rent at lease signing.

There is a one time $99 lease initiation fee due at lease signing.

There is a $15 portal fee due monthly that gives you access to our portal system. This allows you to pay rent many ways including cash, credit card, ACH, etc. It is also how you will manage maintenance requests as well as access to a 24/7 maintenance line.

Resident Liability Insurance is required at $100,000 in coverage. This is offered through PMI Parker for $12.95 a month and each lease is automatically enrolled unless other adequate coverage is provided prior to lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11569 Pink Phlox Dr have any available units?
11569 Pink Phlox Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 11569 Pink Phlox Dr have?
Some of 11569 Pink Phlox Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11569 Pink Phlox Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11569 Pink Phlox Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11569 Pink Phlox Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11569 Pink Phlox Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11569 Pink Phlox Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11569 Pink Phlox Dr offers parking.
Does 11569 Pink Phlox Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11569 Pink Phlox Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11569 Pink Phlox Dr have a pool?
No, 11569 Pink Phlox Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11569 Pink Phlox Dr have accessible units?
No, 11569 Pink Phlox Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11569 Pink Phlox Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11569 Pink Phlox Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd
Parker, CO 80134
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln
Parker, CO 80134
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd
Parker, CO 80134
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle
Parker, CO 80134
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St
Parker, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 Bedrooms
Parker Apartments with PoolParker Pet Friendly Places
Parker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs