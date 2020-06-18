All apartments in Parker
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:12 PM

11202 Tumbleweed Way

11202 Tumbleweed Way · (720) 903-2004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11202 Tumbleweed Way, Parker, CO 80138

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1786 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Coming available 4/25.
This well cared home is ready for you
*Only minutes form Downtown Parker*Great Location*
This is a 3 or 4 bedroom home. 4th bed is located in the finished basement which can be used as a third living room or 4th bedroom.
Granite Countertops Stainless steel appliances.
This floor plan is awesome
*2 Car Garage*
Fabulous back yard
*NO SMOKING/NO VAPING*
To view available properties, fill out applications, or to schedule a viewing please visit our website: www.precisionhomespropertymanagement.com/rentals-available
If you have any questions or to set up a viewing please contact Robert @ 720-618-1324.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,275, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 4/25/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11202 Tumbleweed Way have any available units?
11202 Tumbleweed Way has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 11202 Tumbleweed Way have?
Some of 11202 Tumbleweed Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11202 Tumbleweed Way currently offering any rent specials?
11202 Tumbleweed Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11202 Tumbleweed Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11202 Tumbleweed Way is pet friendly.
Does 11202 Tumbleweed Way offer parking?
Yes, 11202 Tumbleweed Way does offer parking.
Does 11202 Tumbleweed Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11202 Tumbleweed Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11202 Tumbleweed Way have a pool?
No, 11202 Tumbleweed Way does not have a pool.
Does 11202 Tumbleweed Way have accessible units?
No, 11202 Tumbleweed Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11202 Tumbleweed Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11202 Tumbleweed Way does not have units with dishwashers.
