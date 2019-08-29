All apartments in Paragon Estates
Paragon Estates, CO
7849 Brockway Drive
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

7849 Brockway Drive

7849 Brockway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7849 Brockway Drive, Paragon Estates, CO 80303

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Stunning East Boulder Home With Large Yard - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath house sits on an acre lot with lots of privacy and views of the mountains. Established landscaping in the front, and a large deck in the back provide welcoming outdoor living spaces to compliment the light interior space.

The home boasts stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, as well as a wood burning fireplace in the living room. Light fills the dining room and kitchen, where glass doors open onto the large deck, creating a comfortable atmosphere for entertaining. The master bedroom has a lovely private bathroom and walk in closet, as well as built in wood shelving.

The finished basement has a bedroom with sliding glass doors that open into the large back yard. There is a washer and dryer downstairs.

Located near transportation, a short distance from world class hiking and biking trails, and in the coveted Boulder Valley School District.

Dog Negotiable. No Cats Please

Contact Fox Property Management to set up a showing.
720-583-4369

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3543284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7849 Brockway Drive have any available units?
7849 Brockway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paragon Estates, CO.
What amenities does 7849 Brockway Drive have?
Some of 7849 Brockway Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7849 Brockway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7849 Brockway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7849 Brockway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7849 Brockway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7849 Brockway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7849 Brockway Drive offers parking.
Does 7849 Brockway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7849 Brockway Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7849 Brockway Drive have a pool?
No, 7849 Brockway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7849 Brockway Drive have accessible units?
No, 7849 Brockway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7849 Brockway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7849 Brockway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7849 Brockway Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7849 Brockway Drive has units with air conditioning.
