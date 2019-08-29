7849 Brockway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Stunning East Boulder Home With Large Yard - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath house sits on an acre lot with lots of privacy and views of the mountains. Established landscaping in the front, and a large deck in the back provide welcoming outdoor living spaces to compliment the light interior space.



The home boasts stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, as well as a wood burning fireplace in the living room. Light fills the dining room and kitchen, where glass doors open onto the large deck, creating a comfortable atmosphere for entertaining. The master bedroom has a lovely private bathroom and walk in closet, as well as built in wood shelving.



The finished basement has a bedroom with sliding glass doors that open into the large back yard. There is a washer and dryer downstairs.



Located near transportation, a short distance from world class hiking and biking trails, and in the coveted Boulder Valley School District.



Dog Negotiable. No Cats Please



Contact Fox Property Management to set up a showing.

720-583-4369



(RLNE3543284)