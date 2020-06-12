All apartments in Northglenn
Last updated February 12 2020 at 1:33 AM

3034 East 106th Avenue

3034 East 106th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3034 East 106th Avenue, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bathroom 2 story duplex in Fox Run, 1449 square feet of living space, kitchen boasts all stainless steel kitchen appliances & pantry for extra storage, dining area opens to cozy living room with gas fireplace perfect for relaxing, sliding door to your private fenced backyard, low maintenance yard with sprinklers and a deck for spending time outside, half bath and full size washer and dryer also on main level. Upstairs you will find 3 large bedrooms including a spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and private master bath with linen closet. Unit also has central air conditioning and an attached 2 car garage. Walking distance to brand new light rail station for easy commuting! Near Carpenter Rec Center. 1 pet negotiable depending on size, type & age with $250 non refundable pet fee & $25 month pet rent. Please call Level Up Property Management to schedule a showing 720-787-9095.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3034 East 106th Avenue have any available units?
3034 East 106th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 3034 East 106th Avenue have?
Some of 3034 East 106th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3034 East 106th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3034 East 106th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3034 East 106th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3034 East 106th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3034 East 106th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3034 East 106th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3034 East 106th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3034 East 106th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3034 East 106th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3034 East 106th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3034 East 106th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3034 East 106th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3034 East 106th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3034 East 106th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3034 East 106th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3034 East 106th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
