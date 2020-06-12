3034 East 106th Avenue

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bathroom 2 story duplex in Fox Run, 1449 square feet of living space, kitchen boasts all stainless steel kitchen appliances & pantry for extra storage, dining area opens to cozy living room with gas fireplace perfect for relaxing, sliding door to your private fenced backyard, low maintenance yard with sprinklers and a deck for spending time outside, half bath and full size washer and dryer also on main level. Upstairs you will find 3 large bedrooms including a spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and private master bath with linen closet. Unit also has central air conditioning and an attached 2 car garage. Walking distance to brand new light rail station for easy commuting! Near Carpenter Rec Center. 1 pet negotiable depending on size, type & age with $250 non refundable pet fee & $25 month pet rent. Please call Level Up Property Management to schedule a showing 720-787-9095.