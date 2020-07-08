All apartments in Northglenn
3000 E. 112th Ave.. #46

3000 East 112th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3000 East 112th Avenue, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3000 E. 112th Ave.. #46 Available 07/03/20 Beautiful Homestead Townhome 3 Bd. 3 Ba. Northglenn - Super clean 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom home in desirable Homestead. Steps from Carpenter Park, lake, rec center, and the light rail. Open floor plan with vaulted family room, fireplace and media alcove. Dining room opens up to the front patio. Large master suite with 5 piece bath and walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms plus a second full bath on the bedroom level. 2 Car Attached Garage, Central A/C, Forced Air Heat. Peaceful living yet close to everything. Restaurants and shops are just minutes away. You won't want to miss this one!

Pet Friendly with Pet Deposit
Tenant(s) pay all utilities:
Tenant Places Gas and Electric in Tenant name is not included in flat rate;
Water, sewer, trash included in flat rate of $60/mo.
Lease dates 7/3/2020-6/29/2021

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com

We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!

All square footage's are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

(RLNE3508436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 E. 112th Ave.. #46 have any available units?
3000 E. 112th Ave.. #46 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 3000 E. 112th Ave.. #46 have?
Some of 3000 E. 112th Ave.. #46's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 E. 112th Ave.. #46 currently offering any rent specials?
3000 E. 112th Ave.. #46 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 E. 112th Ave.. #46 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3000 E. 112th Ave.. #46 is pet friendly.
Does 3000 E. 112th Ave.. #46 offer parking?
Yes, 3000 E. 112th Ave.. #46 offers parking.
Does 3000 E. 112th Ave.. #46 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3000 E. 112th Ave.. #46 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 E. 112th Ave.. #46 have a pool?
No, 3000 E. 112th Ave.. #46 does not have a pool.
Does 3000 E. 112th Ave.. #46 have accessible units?
No, 3000 E. 112th Ave.. #46 does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 E. 112th Ave.. #46 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3000 E. 112th Ave.. #46 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3000 E. 112th Ave.. #46 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3000 E. 112th Ave.. #46 has units with air conditioning.

