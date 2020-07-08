Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3000 E. 112th Ave.. #46 Available 07/03/20 Beautiful Homestead Townhome 3 Bd. 3 Ba. Northglenn - Super clean 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom home in desirable Homestead. Steps from Carpenter Park, lake, rec center, and the light rail. Open floor plan with vaulted family room, fireplace and media alcove. Dining room opens up to the front patio. Large master suite with 5 piece bath and walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms plus a second full bath on the bedroom level. 2 Car Attached Garage, Central A/C, Forced Air Heat. Peaceful living yet close to everything. Restaurants and shops are just minutes away. You won't want to miss this one!



Pet Friendly with Pet Deposit

Tenant(s) pay all utilities:

Tenant Places Gas and Electric in Tenant name is not included in flat rate;

Water, sewer, trash included in flat rate of $60/mo.

Lease dates 7/3/2020-6/29/2021



Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com



