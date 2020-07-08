Amenities
3000 E. 112th Ave.. #46 Available 07/03/20 Beautiful Homestead Townhome 3 Bd. 3 Ba. Northglenn - Super clean 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom home in desirable Homestead. Steps from Carpenter Park, lake, rec center, and the light rail. Open floor plan with vaulted family room, fireplace and media alcove. Dining room opens up to the front patio. Large master suite with 5 piece bath and walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms plus a second full bath on the bedroom level. 2 Car Attached Garage, Central A/C, Forced Air Heat. Peaceful living yet close to everything. Restaurants and shops are just minutes away. You won't want to miss this one!
Pet Friendly with Pet Deposit
Tenant(s) pay all utilities:
Tenant Places Gas and Electric in Tenant name is not included in flat rate;
Water, sewer, trash included in flat rate of $60/mo.
Lease dates 7/3/2020-6/29/2021
Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com
We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!
All square footage's are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed
(RLNE3508436)