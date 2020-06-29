Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Open House Sunday 10/27 from 4pm to 5pm. Please stop by to see it.

Tenant is in the process of moving out.



Property Address is 11504 Marion St Northglenn CO 80233



Great 3 bed home with fenced yard. Located in Northglenn and close to shops and transportation. Quiet neighborhood with a fenced yard. 2 Beds 1 bath up and another 1 bed 1 bath down. The home has washer and dryer hookups.



Rent is $1850 and the deposit is the same. Sorry, no section 8. Pets welcome. There is a one time non refundable pet deposit of $500 and it is an additional $50 a month in pet rent.



Visit www.fourpeaksdenver.com for additional info or call 3036688956

Open House Sunday 10/27 from 4pm to 5pm. Please stop by to see it.

Tenant is in the process of moving out.



Property Address is 11504 Marion St Northglenn CO 80233



Great 3 bed home with fenced yard. Located in Northglenn and close to shops and transportation. Quiet neighborhood with a fenced yard. 2 Beds 1 bath up and another 1 bed 1 bath down. The home has washer and dryer hookups.



Rent is $1850 and the deposit is the same. Sorry, no section 8. Pets welcome. There is a one time non refundable pet deposit of $500 and it is an additional $50 a month in pet rent.



Visit www.fourpeaksdenver.com for additional info or call 3036688956