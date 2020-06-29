All apartments in Northglenn
Last updated November 12 2019 at 4:30 AM

11504 Marion St.

11504 Marion Street · No Longer Available
Location

11504 Marion Street, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open House Sunday 10/27 from 4pm to 5pm. Please stop by to see it.
Tenant is in the process of moving out.

Property Address is 11504 Marion St Northglenn CO 80233

Great 3 bed home with fenced yard. Located in Northglenn and close to shops and transportation. Quiet neighborhood with a fenced yard. 2 Beds 1 bath up and another 1 bed 1 bath down. The home has washer and dryer hookups.

Rent is $1850 and the deposit is the same. Sorry, no section 8. Pets welcome. There is a one time non refundable pet deposit of $500 and it is an additional $50 a month in pet rent.

Visit www.fourpeaksdenver.com for additional info or call 3036688956
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11504 Marion St. have any available units?
11504 Marion St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
Is 11504 Marion St. currently offering any rent specials?
11504 Marion St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11504 Marion St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11504 Marion St. is pet friendly.
Does 11504 Marion St. offer parking?
No, 11504 Marion St. does not offer parking.
Does 11504 Marion St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11504 Marion St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11504 Marion St. have a pool?
No, 11504 Marion St. does not have a pool.
Does 11504 Marion St. have accessible units?
No, 11504 Marion St. does not have accessible units.
Does 11504 Marion St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11504 Marion St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11504 Marion St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11504 Marion St. does not have units with air conditioning.

