Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

11045 Huron St Unit 603

11045 Huron Street · (720) 370-0406
Location

11045 Huron Street, Northglenn, CO 80234
Northglenn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11045 Huron St Unit 603 · Avail. now

$1,980

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Spacious 3BD, 3BA Northglenn Townhouse with Finished Basement and Attached Garage - Conveniently located just down the street from I-25, this spacious townhouse is within minutes from parks and recreations areas as well as several shopping centers. Complementing the finished basement and attached garage, the townhouse features an open concept living, dining and kitchen area that walks out onto the patio. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets are negotiable.
*Water, sewer and trash are included in the rent.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE3956106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11045 Huron St Unit 603 have any available units?
11045 Huron St Unit 603 has a unit available for $1,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11045 Huron St Unit 603 have?
Some of 11045 Huron St Unit 603's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11045 Huron St Unit 603 currently offering any rent specials?
11045 Huron St Unit 603 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11045 Huron St Unit 603 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11045 Huron St Unit 603 is pet friendly.
Does 11045 Huron St Unit 603 offer parking?
Yes, 11045 Huron St Unit 603 does offer parking.
Does 11045 Huron St Unit 603 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11045 Huron St Unit 603 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11045 Huron St Unit 603 have a pool?
No, 11045 Huron St Unit 603 does not have a pool.
Does 11045 Huron St Unit 603 have accessible units?
No, 11045 Huron St Unit 603 does not have accessible units.
Does 11045 Huron St Unit 603 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11045 Huron St Unit 603 has units with dishwashers.
Does 11045 Huron St Unit 603 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11045 Huron St Unit 603 does not have units with air conditioning.
