Niwot, CO
7003 Johnson Circle
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

7003 Johnson Circle

7003 Johnson Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7003 Johnson Circle, Niwot, CO 80503

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Pristine Home in Walkable Johnson Farm Neighborhood in Niwot - Sunny and Bright two story home on corner lot in coveted Johnson Farm! This immaculate home has been well cared for and is move-in ready. Wonderful layout with great separation of space and tons of natural light in every room. Kitchen opens to family room with gas fireplace and sliding door out to the deck. Main floor study with french doors opens to the family room. Sun filled living room and dining room have huge windows and vaulted ceilings. Upper level features master suite with walk in closet and 5 pc master bath and 2 guest rooms w/full bath. Daylight basement has high ceilings, large family room, 2 conforming bedrooms, a full bath and tons of storage! Backs to private community park. Enjoy the Niwot lifestyle with walking paths out the door, fabulous schools and close to Niwot Market and Lucky Pie!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7003 Johnson Circle have any available units?
7003 Johnson Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Niwot, CO.
What amenities does 7003 Johnson Circle have?
Some of 7003 Johnson Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7003 Johnson Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7003 Johnson Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7003 Johnson Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 7003 Johnson Circle is pet friendly.
Does 7003 Johnson Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7003 Johnson Circle does offer parking.
Does 7003 Johnson Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7003 Johnson Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7003 Johnson Circle have a pool?
No, 7003 Johnson Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7003 Johnson Circle have accessible units?
No, 7003 Johnson Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7003 Johnson Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7003 Johnson Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7003 Johnson Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7003 Johnson Circle has units with air conditioning.
