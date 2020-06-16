7003 Johnson Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Pristine Home in Walkable Johnson Farm Neighborhood in Niwot - Sunny and Bright two story home on corner lot in coveted Johnson Farm! This immaculate home has been well cared for and is move-in ready. Wonderful layout with great separation of space and tons of natural light in every room. Kitchen opens to family room with gas fireplace and sliding door out to the deck. Main floor study with french doors opens to the family room. Sun filled living room and dining room have huge windows and vaulted ceilings. Upper level features master suite with walk in closet and 5 pc master bath and 2 guest rooms w/full bath. Daylight basement has high ceilings, large family room, 2 conforming bedrooms, a full bath and tons of storage! Backs to private community park. Enjoy the Niwot lifestyle with walking paths out the door, fabulous schools and close to Niwot Market and Lucky Pie!



(RLNE5834743)