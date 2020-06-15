614 Woodmoor Acres Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage hot tub

Wonderful 5 bedroom home close to everything! The main level boasts an open concept kitchen/lvng. room w/gas f.p. and INCREDIBLE mountain views. Tons of sunshine and light come in from every angle of this home, even the basement! You'll find 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths on the main level, a formal dining room, laundry room, and rear patio that walks out from the eat in kitchen w/breakfast bar. Master has attached 5 pce bath w/separate toilet area (you can close the door) and walk-in closet. Looking to enjoy the backyard? Head downstairs where you can entertain at the wet bar or make your way out to the stamped concrete patio and enjoy a dip in the hot tub while watching the beautiful Colorado sunsets. Super spacious kids rooms give you plenty of space for a desk, toys, you name it! Enjoy the park down the street w/playground equipment. Lawn mowing/maintenance will be taken care of by landlord but tenant must water.