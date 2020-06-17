All apartments in Monument
Find more places like 16393 Corkbark Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monument, CO
/
16393 Corkbark Terrace
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

16393 Corkbark Terrace

16393 Corkbark Ter · (719) 491-6887
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Monument
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16393 Corkbark Ter, Monument, CO 80132

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Built in 2019-Farmhouse style with white kitchen cabinets, Quartz countertops, stainless appliances including refrigerator & gas cooktop, gray-toned flooring, wood plank entertainment center, linear fireplace, gas line on deck for BBQ. 2 bedrooms on the main and 2 in the lower level. Separate laundry room off the garage. Lower Level has wet bar, gas fireplace with tile plank surround, full bath, and walks out to a patio. Oversized 2 car attached garage with garage door opener. Refrigerator & all window coverings included. Washer/dryer not included. Tenant pays water, sewer, & electricity. Trash service paid by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16393 Corkbark Terrace have any available units?
16393 Corkbark Terrace has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16393 Corkbark Terrace have?
Some of 16393 Corkbark Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16393 Corkbark Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
16393 Corkbark Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16393 Corkbark Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 16393 Corkbark Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monument.
Does 16393 Corkbark Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 16393 Corkbark Terrace does offer parking.
Does 16393 Corkbark Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16393 Corkbark Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16393 Corkbark Terrace have a pool?
No, 16393 Corkbark Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 16393 Corkbark Terrace have accessible units?
No, 16393 Corkbark Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 16393 Corkbark Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 16393 Corkbark Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16393 Corkbark Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 16393 Corkbark Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 16393 Corkbark Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vistas At Jackson Creek
16112 Old Forest Pt
Monument, CO 80132

Similar Pages

Monument 1 BedroomsMonument 2 Bedrooms
Monument Apartments with ParkingMonument Dog Friendly Apartments
Monument Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COGreenwood Village, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, CO
Gleneagle, COCañon City, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COCimarron Hills, COManitou Springs, COPueblo West, COStonegate, COCherry Creek, COSecurity-Widefield, COStratmoor, COColumbine, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity