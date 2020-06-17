16393 Corkbark Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Built in 2019-Farmhouse style with white kitchen cabinets, Quartz countertops, stainless appliances including refrigerator & gas cooktop, gray-toned flooring, wood plank entertainment center, linear fireplace, gas line on deck for BBQ. 2 bedrooms on the main and 2 in the lower level. Separate laundry room off the garage. Lower Level has wet bar, gas fireplace with tile plank surround, full bath, and walks out to a patio. Oversized 2 car attached garage with garage door opener. Refrigerator & all window coverings included. Washer/dryer not included. Tenant pays water, sewer, & electricity. Trash service paid by landlord.