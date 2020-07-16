Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

15856 Agate Creek Drive Available 08/05/20 15856 Agate Creek Drive - Two Story with finished basement Built in 2003. Approx 3800 total sq ft. Attached 3 car garage. Unobstructed views of the Air Force Academy, Pikes Peak and entire front range! Refrigerator, Oven/stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Kitchen Pantry - Central Air, Ceiling Fans, Sprinkler System and 2 Gas Fireplaces including one on covered outdoor deck. Four bedrooms, including master, two full bathrooms and laundry room on upper level. Half bath on main level. Wood Floors on main level. Projection TV in basement with wet bar. Bonus Room and Full Bath. Pets with approval. No Smoking. District #38 Portfolio

Clemente Real Estate Services, Inc. (Management Company)

YouTube Video URL

--

YouTube Video URL

--



(RLNE2586693)