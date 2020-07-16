All apartments in Monument
Find more places like 15856 Agate Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monument, CO
/
15856 Agate Creek Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

15856 Agate Creek Drive

15856 Agate Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monument
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15856 Agate Creek Drive, Monument, CO 80132

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
15856 Agate Creek Drive Available 08/05/20 15856 Agate Creek Drive - Two Story with finished basement Built in 2003. Approx 3800 total sq ft. Attached 3 car garage. Unobstructed views of the Air Force Academy, Pikes Peak and entire front range! Refrigerator, Oven/stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Kitchen Pantry - Central Air, Ceiling Fans, Sprinkler System and 2 Gas Fireplaces including one on covered outdoor deck. Four bedrooms, including master, two full bathrooms and laundry room on upper level. Half bath on main level. Wood Floors on main level. Projection TV in basement with wet bar. Bonus Room and Full Bath. Pets with approval. No Smoking. District #38 Portfolio
Clemente Real Estate Services, Inc. (Management Company)
YouTube Video URL
--
YouTube Video URL
--

(RLNE2586693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15856 Agate Creek Drive have any available units?
15856 Agate Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monument, CO.
What amenities does 15856 Agate Creek Drive have?
Some of 15856 Agate Creek Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15856 Agate Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15856 Agate Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15856 Agate Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15856 Agate Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15856 Agate Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15856 Agate Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 15856 Agate Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15856 Agate Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15856 Agate Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 15856 Agate Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15856 Agate Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 15856 Agate Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15856 Agate Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15856 Agate Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15856 Agate Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15856 Agate Creek Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas At Jackson Creek
16112 Old Forest Pt
Monument, CO 80132

Similar Pages

Monument 1 BedroomsMonument 2 Bedrooms
Monument 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMonument Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Monument Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COGreenwood Village, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COApplewood, COBerkley, CO
Welby, COWoodmoor, COStonegate, COCherry Creek, COGleneagle, COSecurity-Widefield, COKen Caryl, COManitou Springs, CODakota Ridge, COEvergreen, COWoodland Park, COCimarron Hills, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs