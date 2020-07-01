7483 La Quinta Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Location! Location! Beautiful two story home now available in the much-desired City of Lone Tree. This home is bright and clean with plenty of upgrades. You will enjoy the expansive engineered wood floors through out the main level. Create wonderful meals in your remodeled kitchen, which includes granite countertops, white cabinets, and a wet bar area, gas cook top, double oven, dishwasher and refrigerator. Have sunset dinners on your large elevated deck. You will enjoy your large master suite with 5-piece bath and walk-in closet. Two secondary bedrooms and a full bath are located on the second level. The main floor also includes an office and powder bath. Create your dream space in your walkout basement. This home sits in a cul-de-sac fully fenced park like yard perfect for barbecues with friends and family. Close to Park meadows mall, DTC, restaurants, entertainment and award winning schools.



LEASE TERMS No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, Tenant pays all utilities . Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Sorry, we are not accepting section 8 at this time. Tenant must hold renters insurance. Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details.



