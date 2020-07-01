All apartments in Lone Tree
Find more places like 7483 La Quinta Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lone Tree, CO
/
7483 La Quinta Ln
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

7483 La Quinta Ln

7483 La Quinta Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lone Tree
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,600
See all

Location

7483 La Quinta Lane, Lone Tree, CO 80124
Lone Tree

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Location! Location! Beautiful two story home now available in the much-desired City of Lone Tree. This home is bright and clean with plenty of upgrades. You will enjoy the expansive engineered wood floors through out the main level. Create wonderful meals in your remodeled kitchen, which includes granite countertops, white cabinets, and a wet bar area, gas cook top, double oven, dishwasher and refrigerator. Have sunset dinners on your large elevated deck. You will enjoy your large master suite with 5-piece bath and walk-in closet. Two secondary bedrooms and a full bath are located on the second level. The main floor also includes an office and powder bath. Create your dream space in your walkout basement. This home sits in a cul-de-sac fully fenced park like yard perfect for barbecues with friends and family. Close to Park meadows mall, DTC, restaurants, entertainment and award winning schools.

LEASE TERMS No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, Tenant pays all utilities . Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Sorry, we are not accepting section 8 at this time. Tenant must hold renters insurance. Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details.

(RLNE5225126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7483 La Quinta Ln have any available units?
7483 La Quinta Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lone Tree, CO.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does 7483 La Quinta Ln have?
Some of 7483 La Quinta Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7483 La Quinta Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7483 La Quinta Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7483 La Quinta Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7483 La Quinta Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7483 La Quinta Ln offer parking?
No, 7483 La Quinta Ln does not offer parking.
Does 7483 La Quinta Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7483 La Quinta Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7483 La Quinta Ln have a pool?
No, 7483 La Quinta Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7483 La Quinta Ln have accessible units?
No, 7483 La Quinta Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7483 La Quinta Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7483 La Quinta Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterford Lone Tree
10047 Park Meadows Dr
Lone Tree, CO 80124
IMT at RidgeGate
9980 Trainstation Circle
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Ovation
9580 Ridgegate Pkwy
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Cortland Lincoln Station
10346 Park Meadows Drive
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Westview at Lincoln Station
10185 Park Meadows Dr
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Regency RidgeGate
10320 Commonwealth St
Lone Tree, CO 80124
AMLI RidgeGate
10020 Trainstation Cir
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Contour 39
9005 S Yosemite St
Lone Tree, CO 80124

Similar Pages

Lone Tree 1 BedroomsLone Tree 2 Bedrooms
Lone Tree Apartments with BalconyLone Tree Apartments with Pool
Lone Tree Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO
Commerce City, COJohnstown, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs