10176 Park Meadows Dr #2205

Lincoln Square Lofts 1bed 2ba updated balcony W/D A/C gas FP underground parking resort pool/fitness - Please check out our website for more pictures and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com

Spacious modern-chic luxury condo conveniently located south of the Denver Tech. Center, and 1 block from the Lincoln Light Rail Station in the prominent suburb of Lone Tree. Enjoy your new home: Newly remodeled. ! bedroom with 1.5 bathrooms. Open floor plan and large balcony with views of Rocky Mountain and downtown Denver. gas fireplace stainless steel kitchen appliances. Extra-large European glass shower with rain shower authentic Japanese soaking tub full-size washer and dryer; secure assigned underground parking with additional parking is available. Resort-style pool and hot tub, fitness center open 24/7; free weights, machines, treadmills, stationary bike, and ellipticals. Trash Service is included. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Pets are okay with an extra deposit per pet if approved. HOA says only small pets accepted. No smoking at all. Please call Kevin at 3035315540 or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address on the property you are looking for so he can respond accurately.



