10176 Park Meadows Dr #2205

10176 Park Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10176 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Lincoln Square Lofts 1bed 2ba updated balcony W/D A/C gas FP underground parking resort pool/fitness - Please check out our website for more pictures and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com
Spacious modern-chic luxury condo conveniently located south of the Denver Tech. Center, and 1 block from the Lincoln Light Rail Station in the prominent suburb of Lone Tree. Enjoy your new home: Newly remodeled. ! bedroom with 1.5 bathrooms. Open floor plan and large balcony with views of Rocky Mountain and downtown Denver. gas fireplace stainless steel kitchen appliances. Extra-large European glass shower with rain shower authentic Japanese soaking tub full-size washer and dryer; secure assigned underground parking with additional parking is available. Resort-style pool and hot tub, fitness center open 24/7; free weights, machines, treadmills, stationary bike, and ellipticals. Trash Service is included. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Pets are okay with an extra deposit per pet if approved. HOA says only small pets accepted. No smoking at all. Please call Kevin at 3035315540 or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address on the property you are looking for so he can respond accurately.

(RLNE5878206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10176 Park Meadows Dr #2205 have any available units?
10176 Park Meadows Dr #2205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lone Tree, CO.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does 10176 Park Meadows Dr #2205 have?
Some of 10176 Park Meadows Dr #2205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10176 Park Meadows Dr #2205 currently offering any rent specials?
10176 Park Meadows Dr #2205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10176 Park Meadows Dr #2205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10176 Park Meadows Dr #2205 is pet friendly.
Does 10176 Park Meadows Dr #2205 offer parking?
Yes, 10176 Park Meadows Dr #2205 offers parking.
Does 10176 Park Meadows Dr #2205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10176 Park Meadows Dr #2205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10176 Park Meadows Dr #2205 have a pool?
Yes, 10176 Park Meadows Dr #2205 has a pool.
Does 10176 Park Meadows Dr #2205 have accessible units?
No, 10176 Park Meadows Dr #2205 does not have accessible units.
Does 10176 Park Meadows Dr #2205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10176 Park Meadows Dr #2205 does not have units with dishwashers.
