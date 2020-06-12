10150 Ridgegate Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720-571-7488



Available April 1st is this 1865 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Town-home. This property is near Park Meadows mall and Denver light rail and you will have quick access to a state of the art designed recreation center.



This desirable home comes with living room, family room, dining room, fenced balcony, attached 2 car garage, gas fireplace, and central A/C!! This unit is fully furnished and ready for immediate move in!



Kitchen amenities are all stainless steel appliances that include refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and gas range stove! This units also features granite counter tops, and a spacious kitchen island! This unit also includes a full size washer and dryer!



Rent is $2,000 per month and there is a minimum of $2,000.00 required for the security deposit.



Tenant are responsible for electricity and gas! Water, sewer, trash is billed by the landlord! Flexible lease term will be from April 1, 2019- January 31, 2020.



Sorry pets are NOT allowed.



NO housing vouchers are accepted at this property.



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



View our virtual tour of this breath taking Town-home!

https://tours.orchestratedlight.com/public/vtour/display/1091416#!/