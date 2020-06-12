All apartments in Lone Tree
10150 Ridgegate Circle
10150 Ridgegate Circle

10150 Ridgegate Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10150 Ridgegate Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b71cbba06b ----
To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720-571-7488

Available April 1st is this 1865 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Town-home. This property is near Park Meadows mall and Denver light rail and you will have quick access to a state of the art designed recreation center.

This desirable home comes with living room, family room, dining room, fenced balcony, attached 2 car garage, gas fireplace, and central A/C!! This unit is fully furnished and ready for immediate move in!

Kitchen amenities are all stainless steel appliances that include refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and gas range stove! This units also features granite counter tops, and a spacious kitchen island! This unit also includes a full size washer and dryer!

Rent is $2,000 per month and there is a minimum of $2,000.00 required for the security deposit.

Tenant are responsible for electricity and gas! Water, sewer, trash is billed by the landlord! Flexible lease term will be from April 1, 2019- January 31, 2020.

Sorry pets are NOT allowed.

NO housing vouchers are accepted at this property.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

View our virtual tour of this breath taking Town-home!
https://tours.orchestratedlight.com/public/vtour/display/1091416#!/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10150 Ridgegate Circle have any available units?
10150 Ridgegate Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lone Tree, CO.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does 10150 Ridgegate Circle have?
Some of 10150 Ridgegate Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10150 Ridgegate Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10150 Ridgegate Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10150 Ridgegate Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 10150 Ridgegate Circle is pet friendly.
Does 10150 Ridgegate Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10150 Ridgegate Circle does offer parking.
Does 10150 Ridgegate Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10150 Ridgegate Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10150 Ridgegate Circle have a pool?
No, 10150 Ridgegate Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10150 Ridgegate Circle have accessible units?
No, 10150 Ridgegate Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10150 Ridgegate Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10150 Ridgegate Circle has units with dishwashers.
