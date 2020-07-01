All apartments in Lone Tree
10118 Belvedere Loop
10118 Belvedere Loop

10118 Belvedere Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10118 Belvedere Lane, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

This is a three-story, 2 Bedrooms, 2½ Baths, 1-Car Garage - 2 bedrooms including a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet and convenient linen storage. Each bedroom has a private bathroom. The open floor plan has up to 10-foot ceilings on the. Living Level, a large kitchen/dining, a great room for gathering with friends and family and a powder room. Two outdoor living areas include a covered porch and a second-story balcony. Full-size laundry room and oversized single car attached garage. Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Metropolitan Oak Umber 3½" Plank hardwood in the Kitchen, 13” x 13” Tile in the Entry, Bathrooms and Laundry Room and Solar Power are all included features.

Views both front and back and will include 2 landscaped gardens both front and back that are scheduled with the completion of the project. This is a never occupied, brand new unit.

This property is "A Zero Energy Ready Home". It is a high-performance home that is so energy efficient, that a renewable energy system can offset all or most of its annual energy consumption.

Pets - Not allowed
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Water, sewer, trash, and recycling
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - No
Parking - 1 car garage
Basement - None
School District - Douglas

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10118 Belvedere Loop have any available units?
10118 Belvedere Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lone Tree, CO.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does 10118 Belvedere Loop have?
Some of 10118 Belvedere Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10118 Belvedere Loop currently offering any rent specials?
10118 Belvedere Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10118 Belvedere Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 10118 Belvedere Loop is pet friendly.
Does 10118 Belvedere Loop offer parking?
Yes, 10118 Belvedere Loop offers parking.
Does 10118 Belvedere Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10118 Belvedere Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10118 Belvedere Loop have a pool?
No, 10118 Belvedere Loop does not have a pool.
Does 10118 Belvedere Loop have accessible units?
No, 10118 Belvedere Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 10118 Belvedere Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 10118 Belvedere Loop does not have units with dishwashers.

