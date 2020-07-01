10118 Belvedere Loop

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



This is a three-story, 2 Bedrooms, 2½ Baths, 1-Car Garage - 2 bedrooms including a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet and convenient linen storage. Each bedroom has a private bathroom. The open floor plan has up to 10-foot ceilings on the. Living Level, a large kitchen/dining, a great room for gathering with friends and family and a powder room. Two outdoor living areas include a covered porch and a second-story balcony. Full-size laundry room and oversized single car attached garage. Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Metropolitan Oak Umber 3½" Plank hardwood in the Kitchen, 13” x 13” Tile in the Entry, Bathrooms and Laundry Room and Solar Power are all included features.



Views both front and back and will include 2 landscaped gardens both front and back that are scheduled with the completion of the project. This is a never occupied, brand new unit.



This property is "A Zero Energy Ready Home". It is a high-performance home that is so energy efficient, that a renewable energy system can offset all or most of its annual energy consumption.



Pets - Not allowed

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Water, sewer, trash, and recycling

Laundry - W/D

Fireplace - No

Parking - 1 car garage

Basement - None

School District - Douglas



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.