All apartments in Lone Tree
Find more places like 10095 Belvedere Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lone Tree, CO
/
10095 Belvedere Lane
Last updated November 25 2019 at 9:27 PM

10095 Belvedere Lane

10095 Belvedere Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lone Tree
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1,600
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

10095 Belvedere Lane, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move-in ready now!

Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/955919?source=marketing

This is a brand new three-story, 2 Bedrooms, 2½ Baths with a 2-Car Garage - 2 bedrooms including a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet and convenient linen storage. Each bedroom has a private bathroom so certainly ideal for separate living. The open floor plan has up to 10-foot ceilings on the main floor. A large kitchen/dining, a great room for gathering with friends and family and a powder room are included on the main floor.

Two outdoor living areas include a covered porch and second-story balcony make this a wonderful place to call home. Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Metropolitan Oak Umber 3½" Plank hardwood in the Kitchen create a contemporary scene that any cook would love. Award-winning construction that features extremely low utilities due to the solar system that is included. This is a never occupied, brand new unit by Thrive Home Builders. These Lincoln Common Rows, have received numerous awards for energy and design construction. Certainly, a wonderful place to call home.

This property is "A Zero Energy Ready Home". It is a high-performance home which is so energy efficient, that a renewable energy system can offset all or most of its annual energy consumption.

Pets - 1 Dog with $900 fee
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Water, Sewer, Trash, Recycling
Laundry - Hookups
Fireplace - No
Parking - 2 car garage
Basement - None
School District - Douglas

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10095 Belvedere Lane have any available units?
10095 Belvedere Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lone Tree, CO.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does 10095 Belvedere Lane have?
Some of 10095 Belvedere Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10095 Belvedere Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10095 Belvedere Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10095 Belvedere Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10095 Belvedere Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10095 Belvedere Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10095 Belvedere Lane offers parking.
Does 10095 Belvedere Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10095 Belvedere Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10095 Belvedere Lane have a pool?
No, 10095 Belvedere Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10095 Belvedere Lane have accessible units?
No, 10095 Belvedere Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10095 Belvedere Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10095 Belvedere Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterford Lone Tree
10047 Park Meadows Dr
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Camden Lincoln Station
10177 Station Way
Lone Tree, CO 80124
IMT at RidgeGate
9980 Trainstation Circle
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Ovation
9580 Ridgegate Pkwy
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Remington At Lone Tree
9760 S. Rosemont Ave
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Regency RidgeGate
10320 Commonwealth St
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Contour 39
9005 S Yosemite St
Lone Tree, CO 80124
The Retreat at Park Meadows
10200 Park Meadows Dr
Lone Tree, CO 80124

Similar Pages

Lone Tree 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLone Tree 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lone Tree Apartments under $1,600Lone Tree Apartments with Pools
Lone Tree Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWheat Ridge, COLafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO
Commerce City, COJohnstown, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs