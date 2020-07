Amenities

Enjoy the views from this 3 br / 2ba home in Southbridge. From the new deck, enjoy backing up to the Highline Canal. 2 Bedrooms upstairs and one in the finished basement. Granite Slab countertops in the kitchen. This is a great home in a great neighborhood. This home is now available - reach out to schedule a showing.