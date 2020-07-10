6900 S. Bannock St.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/561c5f40b7 ---- Three Bedroom, 2 Bath Newly Renovated Townhome, 1600 Square Feet. Great Location in Littleton, Colorado, across the street from the Highline Canal Trail, close to Arapahoe Community College, Highlands Ranch, and Nestled in a Residential Neighborhood. Everything is new in this Townhome, New stainless steel appliances, home includes, washer and dryer, wood plank flooring, and new carpet, maple espresso cabinets, vanities, lighting, and much much more. Ready October 9th, 2019 Rent is $1875 plus Flat fee of $150 covers Water, Sewer, Trash, and Gas. Call Angela for a private showing today at: 303-292-5608 Ext 121 RIO Real Estate QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of credit check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account.