All apartments in Larimer County
Find more places like 4133 Shoreline Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Larimer County, CO
/
4133 Shoreline Dr.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4133 Shoreline Dr.

4133 Shoreline Drive · (970) 591-5852
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4133 Shoreline Drive, Larimer County, CO 80526

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4133 Shoreline Dr. · Avail. Sep 14

$1,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
4133 Shoreline Dr. Available 09/14/20 Cozy 2 Bed / 1 Bath Cottage by Horsetooth Reservoir! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN ONE WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

This Mountain-Living Cabin Features:

-2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
-816 Square Feet
-12-Month Lease Term
-Covered Front Porch
-Located steps away from Inlet Bay Marina at Horsetooth Reservoir
-Appliances Included: Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave
-Stack-able Washer/Dryer Included
-Utilities: Tenant Pays $65.00 Flat Fee for Water/Sewer, $20.00 Flat Fee for Trash, and pays Electric Separately. No Gas Utility On Site.
-Window Coverings Included
-Wood Burning Fireplace
-Section 8 Accepted: No
-Beautiful Views of Horsetooth Reservoir from the Living Room
-No pets please (can attract wildlife in the area)

Located within walking distance of the western shore of Horsetooth Reservoir, this cute 2 Bed/1 Bath cottage has incredible views! Living here is like a vacation destination every day with easy access to hiking, biking, boating, and more! The cottage has over 800 square feet and features a main living room with wood burning stove, a quaint kitchen with refrigerator, microwave, and electric range, 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Electric Base Heat and no A/C. No Pets Please, due to high presence of wildlife in the area. This home is furnished with a couch in the living room but owners will remove furnishings at tenants request. Tenant pays flat fee for water/sewer and trash, and pays electric separately. RES61220

To schedule a showing please call (970) 591-5852

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN ONE WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2581798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4133 Shoreline Dr. have any available units?
4133 Shoreline Dr. has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4133 Shoreline Dr. have?
Some of 4133 Shoreline Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4133 Shoreline Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4133 Shoreline Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4133 Shoreline Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4133 Shoreline Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4133 Shoreline Dr. offer parking?
No, 4133 Shoreline Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4133 Shoreline Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4133 Shoreline Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4133 Shoreline Dr. have a pool?
No, 4133 Shoreline Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4133 Shoreline Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4133 Shoreline Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4133 Shoreline Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4133 Shoreline Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4133 Shoreline Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4133 Shoreline Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4133 Shoreline Dr.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Timnath Trail at Riverbend
4801 Signal Tree Drive
Timnath, CO 80528
The Preserve at the Meadows
350 Riva Ridge Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Gateway at 2534
5100 Ronald Reagan Boulevard
Johnstown, CO 80534
The Social at Stadium Walk
914 West Lake Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Alder Square Townhomes
701 South Tyler Avenue
Loveland, CO 80537
Waterford Place
795 14th St SE
Loveland, CO 80537
Rise 2534
5070 Exposition Dr
Johnstown, CO 80534

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWellington, COBerthoud, COJohnstown, COWindsor, COSeverance, COCheyenne, WY
Evans, CONiwot, COErie, CORanchettes, WYGunbarrel, COEaton, COLafayette, COBrighton, COLouisville, COSuperior, COCommerce City, COFederal Heights, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity