Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace microwave furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8

4133 Shoreline Dr. Available 09/14/20 Cozy 2 Bed / 1 Bath Cottage by Horsetooth Reservoir! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN ONE WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



This Mountain-Living Cabin Features:



-2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

-816 Square Feet

-12-Month Lease Term

-Covered Front Porch

-Located steps away from Inlet Bay Marina at Horsetooth Reservoir

-Appliances Included: Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave

-Stack-able Washer/Dryer Included

-Utilities: Tenant Pays $65.00 Flat Fee for Water/Sewer, $20.00 Flat Fee for Trash, and pays Electric Separately. No Gas Utility On Site.

-Window Coverings Included

-Wood Burning Fireplace

-Section 8 Accepted: No

-Beautiful Views of Horsetooth Reservoir from the Living Room

-No pets please (can attract wildlife in the area)



Located within walking distance of the western shore of Horsetooth Reservoir, this cute 2 Bed/1 Bath cottage has incredible views! Living here is like a vacation destination every day with easy access to hiking, biking, boating, and more! The cottage has over 800 square feet and features a main living room with wood burning stove, a quaint kitchen with refrigerator, microwave, and electric range, 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Electric Base Heat and no A/C. No Pets Please, due to high presence of wildlife in the area. This home is furnished with a couch in the living room but owners will remove furnishings at tenants request. Tenant pays flat fee for water/sewer and trash, and pays electric separately. RES61220



To schedule a showing please call (970) 591-5852



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN ONE WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2581798)