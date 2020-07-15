990 Mercury Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Tri-Level Home in Lafayette - Single family tri-level home available for rent! This property has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths plus an additional 3/4 bath. The unit includes an attached two car garage, washer/dryer, and fenced backyard!

NO PETS, Non Smoking.



Tenants Pay All Utilities; water, sewer and trash included in flat rate of $85 per month; gas and electric put in tenant name and is not included in flat rate.



Lease dates 05/10/2019-07/28/2020



Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com to see other properties available.



We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home

Fast and Easy!!



All square footage's are approximate

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed



(RLNE2728756)