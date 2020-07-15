All apartments in Lafayette
990 Mercury Dr
990 Mercury Dr

990 Mercury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

990 Mercury Drive, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Tri-Level Home in Lafayette - Single family tri-level home available for rent! This property has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths plus an additional 3/4 bath. The unit includes an attached two car garage, washer/dryer, and fenced backyard!
NO PETS, Non Smoking.

Tenants Pay All Utilities; water, sewer and trash included in flat rate of $85 per month; gas and electric put in tenant name and is not included in flat rate.

Lease dates 05/10/2019-07/28/2020

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com to see other properties available.

We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!

All square footage's are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

(RLNE2728756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 990 Mercury Dr have any available units?
990 Mercury Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
Is 990 Mercury Dr currently offering any rent specials?
990 Mercury Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 990 Mercury Dr pet-friendly?
No, 990 Mercury Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette.
Does 990 Mercury Dr offer parking?
Yes, 990 Mercury Dr offers parking.
Does 990 Mercury Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 990 Mercury Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 990 Mercury Dr have a pool?
No, 990 Mercury Dr does not have a pool.
Does 990 Mercury Dr have accessible units?
No, 990 Mercury Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 990 Mercury Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 990 Mercury Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 990 Mercury Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 990 Mercury Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
