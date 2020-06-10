All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 802 East Baseline Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, CO
/
802 East Baseline Road
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:00 PM

802 East Baseline Road

802 East Baseline Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

802 East Baseline Road, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #855058.

Great 2 bed, 1 bath townhome with 1,578 square feet of living space.

This home offers plenty of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. Close to 19 parks with access to 20 miles of trails. Indian Peaks Golf Course and 2 community gardens to enjoy. Within walking distance you'll find Bob L. Burger Recreation Center.

Kitchen includes stove, fridge and dishwasher. Additional features include washer and dryer in unit and ceiling fans. Parking for this townhome is 2 reserved spaces.

You can relax on the secluded patio in the fenced yard. Nearby you'll find the library along with shopping and restaurants. Easy highway access to Highway 7, Highway 287 and I-25.

Up to 1 dog and 1 cat allowed with owner approval, $250 pet deposit per pet and $50 per month per pet fee.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #855058.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 East Baseline Road have any available units?
802 East Baseline Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 802 East Baseline Road have?
Some of 802 East Baseline Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 East Baseline Road currently offering any rent specials?
802 East Baseline Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 East Baseline Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 East Baseline Road is pet friendly.
Does 802 East Baseline Road offer parking?
Yes, 802 East Baseline Road offers parking.
Does 802 East Baseline Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 802 East Baseline Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 East Baseline Road have a pool?
No, 802 East Baseline Road does not have a pool.
Does 802 East Baseline Road have accessible units?
No, 802 East Baseline Road does not have accessible units.
Does 802 East Baseline Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 East Baseline Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 802 East Baseline Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 East Baseline Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Miller
235 South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
Prana
550 Viridian Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr
Lafayette, CO 80027

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms
Lafayette Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLafayette Apartments with Pool
Lafayette Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, CO
Federal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CONiwot, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College