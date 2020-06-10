802 East Baseline Road

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #855058.



Great 2 bed, 1 bath townhome with 1,578 square feet of living space.



This home offers plenty of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. Close to 19 parks with access to 20 miles of trails. Indian Peaks Golf Course and 2 community gardens to enjoy. Within walking distance you'll find Bob L. Burger Recreation Center.



Kitchen includes stove, fridge and dishwasher. Additional features include washer and dryer in unit and ceiling fans. Parking for this townhome is 2 reserved spaces.



You can relax on the secluded patio in the fenced yard. Nearby you'll find the library along with shopping and restaurants. Easy highway access to Highway 7, Highway 287 and I-25.



Up to 1 dog and 1 cat allowed with owner approval, $250 pet deposit per pet and $50 per month per pet fee.



