All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 756 Gateway Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, CO
/
756 Gateway Circle
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:37 PM

756 Gateway Circle

756 Gateway Circle ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

756 Gateway Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1629 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom end-unit townhome in Lafayette will welcome you with 1,629 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, a cozy fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, and a finished basement with a full bed and bathroom. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, deck, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Lafayette Skatepark. Also nearby are MOD Pizza, Walgreens, King Soopers, Target, Wholefoods, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Lafayette Elementary School, Angevine Middle School, and Justice High School.

Pets may be negotiable.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 756 Gateway Circle have any available units?
756 Gateway Circle has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 756 Gateway Circle have?
Some of 756 Gateway Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 756 Gateway Circle currently offering any rent specials?
756 Gateway Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 756 Gateway Circle pet-friendly?
No, 756 Gateway Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette.
Does 756 Gateway Circle offer parking?
Yes, 756 Gateway Circle does offer parking.
Does 756 Gateway Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 756 Gateway Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 756 Gateway Circle have a pool?
No, 756 Gateway Circle does not have a pool.
Does 756 Gateway Circle have accessible units?
No, 756 Gateway Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 756 Gateway Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 756 Gateway Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 756 Gateway Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 756 Gateway Circle has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 756 Gateway Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Prana
550 Viridian Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr
Lafayette, CO 80027

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms
Lafayette Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLafayette Apartments with Pool
Lafayette Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, CO
Federal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CONiwot, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity