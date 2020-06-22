756 Gateway Circle ·

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom end-unit townhome in Lafayette will welcome you with 1,629 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, a cozy fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, and a finished basement with a full bed and bathroom. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, deck, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Lafayette Skatepark. Also nearby are MOD Pizza, Walgreens, King Soopers, Target, Wholefoods, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Lafayette Elementary School, Angevine Middle School, and Justice High School.



Pets may be negotiable.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and recycling.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.