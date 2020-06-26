All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

731 Rawlins Way

731 Rawlins Way · No Longer Available
Location

731 Rawlins Way, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Coal Creek Village Townhome - Available June 6th - This is a lovely, three story townhome in Lafayette. The home boast hardwood floors, spacious 9' ceilings and ample sunlight. Enjoy the covered deck on the second story and the gas fireplace in the living room.

The main living area has an open layout with an updated kitchen, granite counters and a half bath. The laundry is conveniently located on the second floor.

Both bedrooms on the third floor share a full bath. Mountain views from the South bedroom.

Small dogs or cats negotiable with pet rent and additional deposit. 2 car attached garage. Absolutely no smoking or vaping anything or possession of illegal substances. Near Coal Creek Trail, Great-Outdoors Water Park & downtown Lafayette. ~20 min. to Boulder, ~30 to Denver. Renter's insurance with $300,000 general liability required.

IN ORDER TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY, FOX PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE PERFORMING ANY IN-PERSON SHOWINGS FOR THIS PROPERTY. A VIDEO SHOWING WILL BE PROVIDED AND THIS PROPERTY IS ABLE TO BE RENTED SIGHT-UNSEEN

(RLNE4988267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 Rawlins Way have any available units?
731 Rawlins Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 731 Rawlins Way have?
Some of 731 Rawlins Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 Rawlins Way currently offering any rent specials?
731 Rawlins Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 Rawlins Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 731 Rawlins Way is pet friendly.
Does 731 Rawlins Way offer parking?
Yes, 731 Rawlins Way offers parking.
Does 731 Rawlins Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 731 Rawlins Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 Rawlins Way have a pool?
No, 731 Rawlins Way does not have a pool.
Does 731 Rawlins Way have accessible units?
No, 731 Rawlins Way does not have accessible units.
Does 731 Rawlins Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 731 Rawlins Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 731 Rawlins Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 731 Rawlins Way does not have units with air conditioning.
