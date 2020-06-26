731 Rawlins Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Coal Creek Village Townhome - Available June 6th - This is a lovely, three story townhome in Lafayette. The home boast hardwood floors, spacious 9' ceilings and ample sunlight. Enjoy the covered deck on the second story and the gas fireplace in the living room.



The main living area has an open layout with an updated kitchen, granite counters and a half bath. The laundry is conveniently located on the second floor.



Both bedrooms on the third floor share a full bath. Mountain views from the South bedroom.



Small dogs or cats negotiable with pet rent and additional deposit. 2 car attached garage. Absolutely no smoking or vaping anything or possession of illegal substances. Near Coal Creek Trail, Great-Outdoors Water Park & downtown Lafayette. ~20 min. to Boulder, ~30 to Denver. Renter's insurance with $300,000 general liability required.



IN ORDER TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY, FOX PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE PERFORMING ANY IN-PERSON SHOWINGS FOR THIS PROPERTY. A VIDEO SHOWING WILL BE PROVIDED AND THIS PROPERTY IS ABLE TO BE RENTED SIGHT-UNSEEN



