465 Whitetail Circle

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel oven

Unit Amenities granite counters oven stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home located in the highly sought after neighborhood of South Pointe! High ceilings and graceful arches throughout the first floor. Beautiful formal living and dining room. Lots of big windows flood this home in natural light. Beautiful kitchen features granite counters, island, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, tile floors, travertine backsplash, and large pantry. Sunny eating space in the kitchen is surrounded in windows overlooking the yard. With a large, private yard you can enjoy those warm summer nights outside! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.