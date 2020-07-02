All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 465 Whitetail Circle.
465 Whitetail Circle
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

465 Whitetail Circle

465 Whitetail Circle · No Longer Available
Location

465 Whitetail Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home located in the highly sought after neighborhood of South Pointe! High ceilings and graceful arches throughout the first floor. Beautiful formal living and dining room. Lots of big windows flood this home in natural light. Beautiful kitchen features granite counters, island, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, tile floors, travertine backsplash, and large pantry. Sunny eating space in the kitchen is surrounded in windows overlooking the yard. With a large, private yard you can enjoy those warm summer nights outside! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 Whitetail Circle have any available units?
465 Whitetail Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 465 Whitetail Circle have?
Some of 465 Whitetail Circle's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 Whitetail Circle currently offering any rent specials?
465 Whitetail Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 Whitetail Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 465 Whitetail Circle is pet friendly.
Does 465 Whitetail Circle offer parking?
No, 465 Whitetail Circle does not offer parking.
Does 465 Whitetail Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 465 Whitetail Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 Whitetail Circle have a pool?
No, 465 Whitetail Circle does not have a pool.
Does 465 Whitetail Circle have accessible units?
No, 465 Whitetail Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 465 Whitetail Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 465 Whitetail Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 465 Whitetail Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 465 Whitetail Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

