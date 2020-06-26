All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

450 North Finch Avenue

450 North Finch Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

450 North Finch Avenue, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Four Bedroom Mid Century Modern Ranch Home For Rent in Lafayette - Move right in to this stylishly renovated mid century modern ranch in Old Town Lafayette! Brand new inside and out! Spacious kitchen with quartz counters, arabesque backsplash and stainless appliances overlooks the expansive backyard with freshly painted deck and decorative pergola. Open living room features a new gas fireplace with brick surround and live edge mantel. Modern bathrooms with vintage patterned tile floors. Finished basement has huge rec room, bed and bath. Lots of natural light with fully cased windows. Oversized 408 sqft garage. Unbeatable location within walking distance to all the hip shops and restaurants in Old Town! Hop right on the open space trails to the Rec Center and dog park. There is nothing to do but move in and enjoy!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4945153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 North Finch Avenue have any available units?
450 North Finch Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 450 North Finch Avenue have?
Some of 450 North Finch Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 North Finch Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
450 North Finch Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 North Finch Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 450 North Finch Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 450 North Finch Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 450 North Finch Avenue offers parking.
Does 450 North Finch Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 North Finch Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 North Finch Avenue have a pool?
No, 450 North Finch Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 450 North Finch Avenue have accessible units?
No, 450 North Finch Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 450 North Finch Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 450 North Finch Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 450 North Finch Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 450 North Finch Avenue has units with air conditioning.
