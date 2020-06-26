450 North Finch Avenue

Amenities

Four Bedroom Mid Century Modern Ranch Home For Rent in Lafayette - Move right in to this stylishly renovated mid century modern ranch in Old Town Lafayette! Brand new inside and out! Spacious kitchen with quartz counters, arabesque backsplash and stainless appliances overlooks the expansive backyard with freshly painted deck and decorative pergola. Open living room features a new gas fireplace with brick surround and live edge mantel. Modern bathrooms with vintage patterned tile floors. Finished basement has huge rec room, bed and bath. Lots of natural light with fully cased windows. Oversized 408 sqft garage. Unbeatable location within walking distance to all the hip shops and restaurants in Old Town! Hop right on the open space trails to the Rec Center and dog park. There is nothing to do but move in and enjoy!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4945153)