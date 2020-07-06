2864 Blue Jay Way

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c4eb99d06f ---- Beautiful 4 bed/ 3 bath home in the South Pointe Neighborhood! Entertain on the large patio w/a private yard that feels like country living, or retreat indoors to an open layout & 10 foot ceilings with huge windows that bring the outside in. Master bedroom has lovely updated bath w/heated tiles and beautiful walk in shower. Basement is fully finished with wet bar. Includes a 3-car garage and a solar panel system = low bills. This is a must see! AVAILABLE NOW! Contact All County Boulder Property Management via email at kvanaken@allcountyboulder.com or by phone at 720-428-2100. Apply online at www.allcountyboulder.com. Renters insurance required.