Last updated July 17 2019 at 4:35 AM

2864 Blue Jay Way

2864 Blue Jay Way · No Longer Available
Location

2864 Blue Jay Way, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c4eb99d06f ---- Beautiful 4 bed/ 3 bath home in the South Pointe Neighborhood! Entertain on the large patio w/a private yard that feels like country living, or retreat indoors to an open layout & 10 foot ceilings with huge windows that bring the outside in. Master bedroom has lovely updated bath w/heated tiles and beautiful walk in shower. Basement is fully finished with wet bar. Includes a 3-car garage and a solar panel system = low bills. This is a must see! AVAILABLE NOW! Contact All County Boulder Property Management via email at kvanaken@allcountyboulder.com or by phone at 720-428-2100. Apply online at www.allcountyboulder.com. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

