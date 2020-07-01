25 Centaur Ct.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aaa046409c ---- Spacious one bedroom one bathroom, in Lafayette, located on the top floor. Features a large deck for entertaining, and a one car garage for storage. Close to shopping, schools, and parks. Washer and dryer hookups in unit. No central AC. Water/sewer/trash is included with rent. No smokers please, but pets are negotiable. AVAILABLE AUGUST 10, and looking for a one year lease. Contact Heather at All County Boulder Property Management at hgrant@allcountyboulder.com or call 720-428-2100. See more info or apply online at www.allcountyboulder.com.