Last updated August 9 2019 at 4:49 PM

25 Centaur Ct.

25 Centaur Court · No Longer Available
Location

25 Centaur Court, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aaa046409c ---- Spacious one bedroom one bathroom, in Lafayette, located on the top floor. Features a large deck for entertaining, and a one car garage for storage. Close to shopping, schools, and parks. Washer and dryer hookups in unit. No central AC. Water/sewer/trash is included with rent. No smokers please, but pets are negotiable. AVAILABLE AUGUST 10, and looking for a one year lease. Contact Heather at All County Boulder Property Management at hgrant@allcountyboulder.com or call 720-428-2100. See more info or apply online at www.allcountyboulder.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Centaur Ct. have any available units?
25 Centaur Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 25 Centaur Ct. have?
Some of 25 Centaur Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Centaur Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
25 Centaur Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Centaur Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Centaur Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 25 Centaur Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 25 Centaur Ct. offers parking.
Does 25 Centaur Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Centaur Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Centaur Ct. have a pool?
No, 25 Centaur Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 25 Centaur Ct. have accessible units?
No, 25 Centaur Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Centaur Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Centaur Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Centaur Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25 Centaur Ct. has units with air conditioning.

