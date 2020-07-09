All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

203 Beacon Hill Dr

203 West Beacon Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

203 West Beacon Hill Drive, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Home in Lafayette - Property Id: 133849

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is situated in the charming town of Lafayette and central to Denver and Boulder, as well as accessible by bus lines. Upstairs has a master bedroom with walk in closet, as well as a second bedroom with a closet. Downstairs there is a third bedroom, sized like a master, with double his and her closets. There is a full bath upstairs and 3/4 bath downstairs. Beautiful, sunny kitchen and living area upstairs and walk out living room downstairs. The home has a large, lovely outdoor deck, covered patio, and gardens. Views of the mountains. Tenants will have access to the single-car garage, as well a large storage shed in the back yard. Equipped with all major kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, and new furnace and A/C. Tenant is responsible for utilities & lawn care.

Pets considered with a pet deposit and $50/month pet rent.

Security deposit ($2250) and last month's rent due at time of lease signing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/133849p
Property Id 133849

(RLNE5250933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Beacon Hill Dr have any available units?
203 Beacon Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 203 Beacon Hill Dr have?
Some of 203 Beacon Hill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Beacon Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
203 Beacon Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Beacon Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 Beacon Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 203 Beacon Hill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 203 Beacon Hill Dr offers parking.
Does 203 Beacon Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 Beacon Hill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Beacon Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 203 Beacon Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 203 Beacon Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 203 Beacon Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Beacon Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 Beacon Hill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Beacon Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 203 Beacon Hill Dr has units with air conditioning.

