1910 Centaur Cir
Last updated August 5 2019 at 7:30 AM

1910 Centaur Cir

1910 Centaur Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1910 Centaur Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Backyard gate opens to: Coal Creek Trail & miles of open space trails & downtown access. Townhouse located in a quiet and family friendly neighborhood and close by to several grocery stores, restaurants and shopping areas. With easy access to 287 and South Boulder road, it is easy to get around.

It has 2 spacious bedrooms, 1.5 bath, a small backyard and a 1 car garage. Newly updated kitchen & bath. $1825.00/mo, $1825.00 security deposit.

Call/text Bob at 720-771-3575 or Deanna at 720-771-4100. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 Centaur Cir have any available units?
1910 Centaur Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 1910 Centaur Cir have?
Some of 1910 Centaur Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 Centaur Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Centaur Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Centaur Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1910 Centaur Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1910 Centaur Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1910 Centaur Cir offers parking.
Does 1910 Centaur Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1910 Centaur Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Centaur Cir have a pool?
No, 1910 Centaur Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1910 Centaur Cir have accessible units?
No, 1910 Centaur Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Centaur Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1910 Centaur Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1910 Centaur Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1910 Centaur Cir has units with air conditioning.
