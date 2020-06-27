1910 Centaur Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Backyard gate opens to: Coal Creek Trail & miles of open space trails & downtown access. Townhouse located in a quiet and family friendly neighborhood and close by to several grocery stores, restaurants and shopping areas. With easy access to 287 and South Boulder road, it is easy to get around.



It has 2 spacious bedrooms, 1.5 bath, a small backyard and a 1 car garage. Newly updated kitchen & bath. $1825.00/mo, $1825.00 security deposit.



Call/text Bob at 720-771-3575 or Deanna at 720-771-4100. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.