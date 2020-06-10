1452 Zinnia Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/be4e92009c ---- Beautiful and spacious Lafayette home featuring four bedrooms, 2.75 baths, and a three car garage, AVAILABLE AUGUST 10th. Wonderful outdoor space with a large yard, raised beds with drip system, and large deck and patio. Gate from the back yard takes you right out to a park with walking trails. Interior of home features a large living room and dining room, family room with gas fireplace, eat in kitchen boasting granite countertops, and a walk-out unfinished basement which is great for storage. Family room features large flat screen TV that stays! High efficiency front loading washer and dryer also stay with the home! Very close to YMCA, King Soopers, Safeway, and the long-jump bus stop. Trash included with rent. Tenant pays for all other utilities, and is responsible for lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable, but no smokers please. AVAILABLE AUGUST 10th, and looking for a one year lease. First months rent, security deposit, and $200 move-in inspection fee all due upon lease signing. For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact Erica at eoberholtzer@allcountyboulder.com, or call All County Boulder at 720-513-3320. For our other available rentals, or to apply online, visit allcountyboulder.com