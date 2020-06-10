All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:35 PM

1452 Zinnia Circle

1452 Zinnia Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1452 Zinnia Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/be4e92009c ---- Beautiful and spacious Lafayette home featuring four bedrooms, 2.75 baths, and a three car garage, AVAILABLE AUGUST 10th. Wonderful outdoor space with a large yard, raised beds with drip system, and large deck and patio. Gate from the back yard takes you right out to a park with walking trails. Interior of home features a large living room and dining room, family room with gas fireplace, eat in kitchen boasting granite countertops, and a walk-out unfinished basement which is great for storage. Family room features large flat screen TV that stays! High efficiency front loading washer and dryer also stay with the home! Very close to YMCA, King Soopers, Safeway, and the long-jump bus stop. Trash included with rent. Tenant pays for all other utilities, and is responsible for lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable, but no smokers please. AVAILABLE AUGUST 10th, and looking for a one year lease. First months rent, security deposit, and $200 move-in inspection fee all due upon lease signing. For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact Erica at eoberholtzer@allcountyboulder.com, or call All County Boulder at 720-513-3320. For our other available rentals, or to apply online, visit allcountyboulder.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1452 Zinnia Circle have any available units?
1452 Zinnia Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 1452 Zinnia Circle have?
Some of 1452 Zinnia Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1452 Zinnia Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1452 Zinnia Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1452 Zinnia Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1452 Zinnia Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1452 Zinnia Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1452 Zinnia Circle offers parking.
Does 1452 Zinnia Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1452 Zinnia Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1452 Zinnia Circle have a pool?
No, 1452 Zinnia Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1452 Zinnia Circle have accessible units?
No, 1452 Zinnia Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1452 Zinnia Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1452 Zinnia Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1452 Zinnia Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1452 Zinnia Circle has units with air conditioning.

