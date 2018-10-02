1308 Lambert Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Home is located right next to a open space park with a basket ball court. This amazing 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home features a hot tub with a large deck, large fenced backyard, garden, finished basement, hardwood floors, attached 2 car garage, stainless steel appliances, central heat/AC, solar panels, W/D hook up and much more. Home is available August 1st, 2019. Rent is $2,375 a month. Security Deposit is equal to one months rent. $55/Adult Application Fee. $150 one time Admin fee. $7/month P&R fee. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn, and snow removal. Pet Policy: Cats OK. 2 pet max. $250 per pet/ refundable pet deposit. $25 pet rent/ per pet/ per month. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!