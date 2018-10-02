All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated August 15 2019 at 8:35 PM

1308 Lambert Cir

1308 Lambert Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1308 Lambert Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Home is located right next to a open space park with a basket ball court. This amazing 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home features a hot tub with a large deck, large fenced backyard, garden, finished basement, hardwood floors, attached 2 car garage, stainless steel appliances, central heat/AC, solar panels, W/D hook up and much more. Home is available August 1st, 2019. Rent is $2,375 a month. Security Deposit is equal to one months rent. $55/Adult Application Fee. $150 one time Admin fee. $7/month P&R fee. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn, and snow removal. Pet Policy: Cats OK. 2 pet max. $250 per pet/ refundable pet deposit. $25 pet rent/ per pet/ per month. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Lambert Cir have any available units?
1308 Lambert Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 1308 Lambert Cir have?
Some of 1308 Lambert Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Lambert Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Lambert Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Lambert Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1308 Lambert Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1308 Lambert Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1308 Lambert Cir offers parking.
Does 1308 Lambert Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Lambert Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Lambert Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1308 Lambert Cir has a pool.
Does 1308 Lambert Cir have accessible units?
No, 1308 Lambert Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Lambert Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1308 Lambert Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1308 Lambert Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1308 Lambert Cir has units with air conditioning.
