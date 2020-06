Amenities

Updated well maintained 3 bedroom home in Lafayette - Extremely well maintained home with Beautiful updated Kitchen with Appliances less than 3 months old, Granite, Tile Floors, Newer Windows, New Sliding Glass Door, Roof 2018, Updated Bathrooms, Large Backyard w/ Storage Shed, Pavilion on Patio with Lights, Above Ground Garden Beds with Drip System and heated garage. Home comes with a Washer/Dryer and a larger single car garage.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5524903)