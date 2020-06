Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

1200 Warrior Way Available 08/05/20 Three Bedroom Townhome Available For Rent in Lafayette - This wonderful 3 level just got brand new carpet and flooring throughout, brand new appliances, and brand new cabinets & countertops! It also has a private fenced in patio/deck and yard and is right next to Centaurus High School. Washer and dryer come in the unit as well as a 1 car garage. Rent includes water and trash.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5028563)