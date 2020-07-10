All apartments in Lafayette
1008 Harrison Drive
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

1008 Harrison Drive

1008 Harrison Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1008 Harrison Drive, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
1008 Harrison Drive Available 08/01/20 QUAINT 3 LEVEL HOME IN GREAT LOCATION! RECENTLY RENOVATED - Darling, 3-level home, that's had recent renovations done. There are mature trees located throughout the property, with a garden area and a shed. The kitchen features hickory cabinets and up to date appliances, including a gas range stove. This property rental includes a washer/dryer, evaporative cooler, ceiling fans, and is cable ready. The carpet is being replaced as well as the stair railings at the end of the current lease. This location is perfect for fabulous views of the mountains and sunsets. Dogs, Cats, ok. The neighborhood is only a walk or bike ride from downtown Lafayette with easy access for commuters.

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.

(RLNE4463082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Harrison Drive have any available units?
1008 Harrison Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 1008 Harrison Drive have?
Some of 1008 Harrison Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 Harrison Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Harrison Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Harrison Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1008 Harrison Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1008 Harrison Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1008 Harrison Drive offers parking.
Does 1008 Harrison Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1008 Harrison Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Harrison Drive have a pool?
No, 1008 Harrison Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1008 Harrison Drive have accessible units?
No, 1008 Harrison Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Harrison Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 Harrison Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 Harrison Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 Harrison Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

