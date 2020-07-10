Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

1008 Harrison Drive Available 08/01/20 QUAINT 3 LEVEL HOME IN GREAT LOCATION! RECENTLY RENOVATED - Darling, 3-level home, that's had recent renovations done. There are mature trees located throughout the property, with a garden area and a shed. The kitchen features hickory cabinets and up to date appliances, including a gas range stove. This property rental includes a washer/dryer, evaporative cooler, ceiling fans, and is cable ready. The carpet is being replaced as well as the stair railings at the end of the current lease. This location is perfect for fabulous views of the mountains and sunsets. Dogs, Cats, ok. The neighborhood is only a walk or bike ride from downtown Lafayette with easy access for commuters.



In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.



(RLNE4463082)