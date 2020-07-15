9656 W Chatfield Ave Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court parking pool 24hr maintenance

Recently remodeled townhome with premium finishing touches.



This charming, bright and sunny condo has an open floor plan featuring high vaulted ceilings. Beautiful cherry hardwood floors throughout. The large bedroom with bay window has full length closets and direct access to the bathroom. The Great Room is showcased by a large bay window, filling the room with natural light, and a cozy fireplace. French doors lead to the second bedroom and could easily be used as a home office. The updated kitchen, with cherry cabinets and granite counter tops, offers many hidden amenities, has an attractive garden window, and opens to a great sitting patio and the low maintenance backyard.



Highly desirable Littleton location with easy access to Kipling and C470. Walk to Starbucks, shopping, restaurants, Dakota Station Park, and nearby schools.



Other major features include:

*New major and minor appliances

*In-home washer and dryer

*ADT security system

*Fenced yard

*Storage/work shed

*Reserved parking space

*HOA maintained grounds

*Swimming pool



$1,500 per month for rent. $1,875 Security deposit due at lease signing. Minimum 1 year lease and longer terms offered to qualifying applicants. Pet friendly subject to additional rents and deposits. No smoking permitted on the premises.



Call (720) 594-7066 to schedule a showing. Text questions to (720) 593-9281 or apply at www.PMICedarboldt.com.



$50 One-time fee per adult applicant. Owner pays HOA fee (includes water, sewer, and trash). Tenant pays a $25/month 24/7 emergency maintenance and energy efficiency fee, and for all other utilities such as electric/gas, cable/data. Dog friendly: $170 Pet approval fee, $25/Month per dog for pent rent, $250 added to deposit.



Requirements include application with minimum income and credit, valid driver license/ID, maintenance and filter program participation, and renters insurance. No smoking tobacco or marijuana and absolutely no marijuana growing on the premises. Dogs okay subject to approval.