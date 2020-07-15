All apartments in Ken Caryl
9656 W Chatfield Ave Unit A

9656 West Chatfield Avenue · (720) 594-7066
Location

9656 West Chatfield Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Charter

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
Recently remodeled townhome with premium finishing touches.

This charming, bright and sunny condo has an open floor plan featuring high vaulted ceilings. Beautiful cherry hardwood floors throughout. The large bedroom with bay window has full length closets and direct access to the bathroom. The Great Room is showcased by a large bay window, filling the room with natural light, and a cozy fireplace. French doors lead to the second bedroom and could easily be used as a home office. The updated kitchen, with cherry cabinets and granite counter tops, offers many hidden amenities, has an attractive garden window, and opens to a great sitting patio and the low maintenance backyard.

Highly desirable Littleton location with easy access to Kipling and C470. Walk to Starbucks, shopping, restaurants, Dakota Station Park, and nearby schools.

Other major features include:
*New major and minor appliances
*In-home washer and dryer
*ADT security system
*Fenced yard
*Storage/work shed
*Reserved parking space
*HOA maintained grounds
*Swimming pool

$1,500 per month for rent. $1,875 Security deposit due at lease signing. Minimum 1 year lease and longer terms offered to qualifying applicants. Pet friendly subject to additional rents and deposits. No smoking permitted on the premises.

Call (720) 594-7066 to schedule a showing. Text questions to (720) 593-9281 or apply at www.PMICedarboldt.com.

$50 One-time fee per adult applicant. Owner pays HOA fee (includes water, sewer, and trash). Tenant pays a $25/month 24/7 emergency maintenance and energy efficiency fee, and for all other utilities such as electric/gas, cable/data. Dog friendly: $170 Pet approval fee, $25/Month per dog for pent rent, $250 added to deposit.

Requirements include application with minimum income and credit, valid driver license/ID, maintenance and filter program participation, and renters insurance. No smoking tobacco or marijuana and absolutely no marijuana growing on the premises. Dogs okay subject to approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9656 W Chatfield Ave Unit A have any available units?
9656 W Chatfield Ave Unit A has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9656 W Chatfield Ave Unit A have?
Some of 9656 W Chatfield Ave Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9656 W Chatfield Ave Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
9656 W Chatfield Ave Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9656 W Chatfield Ave Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 9656 W Chatfield Ave Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 9656 W Chatfield Ave Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 9656 W Chatfield Ave Unit A offers parking.
Does 9656 W Chatfield Ave Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9656 W Chatfield Ave Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9656 W Chatfield Ave Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 9656 W Chatfield Ave Unit A has a pool.
Does 9656 W Chatfield Ave Unit A have accessible units?
No, 9656 W Chatfield Ave Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 9656 W Chatfield Ave Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 9656 W Chatfield Ave Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9656 W Chatfield Ave Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 9656 W Chatfield Ave Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
