Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

8888 W Glasgow Pl - Property Id: 259199



Beautiful corner lot 4 levels all newly remodeled. 2 bedrooms up, and a full bathroom with jack n Jill entry with a separate vanity in master. Main level is kitchen and dining area and living area. Lower level family area 3/4 bath and a bedroom . Basement bedroom and another open area for living room.

2 car garage and large back yard. Recently remodeled with all new floors and kitchen appliances. Bathrooms remodeled as well.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259199

Property Id 259199



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5739493)