Home
/
Ken Caryl, CO
/
8888 W Glasgow Pl
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

8888 W Glasgow Pl

8888 West Glasgow Place · No Longer Available
Location

8888 West Glasgow Place, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Stony Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8888 W Glasgow Pl - Property Id: 259199

Beautiful corner lot 4 levels all newly remodeled. 2 bedrooms up, and a full bathroom with jack n Jill entry with a separate vanity in master. Main level is kitchen and dining area and living area. Lower level family area 3/4 bath and a bedroom . Basement bedroom and another open area for living room.
2 car garage and large back yard. Recently remodeled with all new floors and kitchen appliances. Bathrooms remodeled as well.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259199
Property Id 259199

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5739493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8888 W Glasgow Pl have any available units?
8888 W Glasgow Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 8888 W Glasgow Pl have?
Some of 8888 W Glasgow Pl's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8888 W Glasgow Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8888 W Glasgow Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8888 W Glasgow Pl pet-friendly?
No, 8888 W Glasgow Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ken Caryl.
Does 8888 W Glasgow Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8888 W Glasgow Pl offers parking.
Does 8888 W Glasgow Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8888 W Glasgow Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8888 W Glasgow Pl have a pool?
No, 8888 W Glasgow Pl does not have a pool.
Does 8888 W Glasgow Pl have accessible units?
No, 8888 W Glasgow Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8888 W Glasgow Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8888 W Glasgow Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 8888 W Glasgow Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 8888 W Glasgow Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

