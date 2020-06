Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool pet friendly

Updated Cozy Condo in Littleton! - Walk in you will be surprised. Open floor plan with separate bedrooms and baths. Private deck with views of open space. Quick access to trails, park, shopping and dining. Private community fitness center and large pool in the summer.



New Carpet

New Paint

Washer/Dryer



Call for your private showing!!

720-474-2822



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4641478)