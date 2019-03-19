8465 South Holland Way

Amenities

**IMPORTANT: PLEASE USE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS* * Schedule a showing by copying &amp; pasting this link to your web browser address bar: https://showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery or call Emily at 720.594.5013. Clean 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom split floor plan ground floor condo located in Redstone Ridge. Unit has new paint, carpet, blinds and washer and dryer. Fireplace and office nook. Includes covered carport and garage. Lots of visitor parking. Community has pool and fitness center. Excellent location close to highways, shopping and Dining. No Pets, No Smoking. Application fee: $55 per adult occupant. $150 lease admin fee with lease signing.