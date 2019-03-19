All apartments in Ken Caryl
Last updated March 19 2019

8465 South Holland Way

8465 South Holland Way · No Longer Available
Location

8465 South Holland Way, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Charter

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
**IMPORTANT: PLEASE USE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS* * Schedule a showing by copying &amp;amp; pasting this link to your web browser address bar: https://showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery or call Emily at 720.594.5013. Clean 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom split floor plan ground floor condo located in Redstone Ridge. Unit has new paint, carpet, blinds and washer and dryer. Fireplace and office nook. Includes covered carport and garage. Lots of visitor parking. Community has pool and fitness center. Excellent location close to highways, shopping and Dining. No Pets, No Smoking. Application fee: $55 per adult occupant. $150 lease admin fee with lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8465 South Holland Way have any available units?
8465 South Holland Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 8465 South Holland Way have?
Some of 8465 South Holland Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8465 South Holland Way currently offering any rent specials?
8465 South Holland Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8465 South Holland Way pet-friendly?
No, 8465 South Holland Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ken Caryl.
Does 8465 South Holland Way offer parking?
Yes, 8465 South Holland Way does offer parking.
Does 8465 South Holland Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8465 South Holland Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8465 South Holland Way have a pool?
Yes, 8465 South Holland Way has a pool.
Does 8465 South Holland Way have accessible units?
No, 8465 South Holland Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8465 South Holland Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8465 South Holland Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8465 South Holland Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8465 South Holland Way does not have units with air conditioning.
