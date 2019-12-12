8309 S Independence Circle

Amenities
CLEAN-CLEAN-CLEAN!!! Beautifully updated 2nd floor unit in Deer Creek Condos. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and oversized bathtub. Living room has open floorplan with gas fireplace and balcony facing south. Washer/dryer hookups in laundry room. One car detached garage with electric garage door opener. Community Clubhouse, outdoor pool and fitness center. Easy access to C-470 and foothills. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.