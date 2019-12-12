All apartments in Ken Caryl
Find more places like 8309 S Independence Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ken Caryl, CO
/
8309 S Independence Circle
Last updated December 12 2019 at 6:02 PM

8309 S Independence Circle

8309 South Independence Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ken Caryl
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8309 South Independence Circle, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Charter

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
CLEAN-CLEAN-CLEAN!!! Beautifully updated 2nd floor unit in Deer Creek Condos. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and oversized bathtub. Living room has open floorplan with gas fireplace and balcony facing south. Washer/dryer hookups in laundry room. One car detached garage with electric garage door opener. Community Clubhouse, outdoor pool and fitness center. Easy access to C-470 and foothills. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8309 S Independence Circle have any available units?
8309 S Independence Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 8309 S Independence Circle have?
Some of 8309 S Independence Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8309 S Independence Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8309 S Independence Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8309 S Independence Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8309 S Independence Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ken Caryl.
Does 8309 S Independence Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8309 S Independence Circle offers parking.
Does 8309 S Independence Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8309 S Independence Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8309 S Independence Circle have a pool?
Yes, 8309 S Independence Circle has a pool.
Does 8309 S Independence Circle have accessible units?
No, 8309 S Independence Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8309 S Independence Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8309 S Independence Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 8309 S Independence Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8309 S Independence Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ken Caryl 2 BedroomsKen Caryl Apartments with Balcony
Ken Caryl Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKen Caryl Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Ken Caryl Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, CO
Englewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs